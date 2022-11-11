Maude Apatow looked gorgeus in her Harper’s Bazaar cover. Pic credit: @maudeapatow/Instagram

Maude Apatow looked stunning in her latest photoshoot with Harper’s Bazaar UK. The Euphoria actress gave her fans a sneak peek at one of the high-fashion looks she sported for the magazine.

The actress posed in front of a London street corner in an elegant floor-length gown. The black dress was sleeveless and sported a deep v-neckline. The skirt of the dress was covered in feathers that pooled around her into a large train.

On the side of the dress, there was a large slit that went up her thigh. For a fun pop of color, she added bright pink platform heels that added to her frame.

With the elaborateness that came with the dress, Maude decided to opt out of further accessories.

She wore her hair in a short bob that cut off right at her chin.

For her makeup, she decided to keep it simple and went for a natural look. She had neutral eyeshadow and opted out of lipstick.

Maude Apatow’s skincare and Euphoria makeup education

Maude Apatow is known for her iconic makeup looks on the HBO show, Euphoria. The show has become a massive hit and has kickstarted quite a few fashion and makeup trends on social media. During her interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she admitted that after Season 1, plenty of companies started sending her products to try out.

“We were constantly trying new products,” she told the publication. “It was really fun. But I am always watching all the makeup artists do our makeup and I try and pick up stuff here and there. I’m not really out there with makeup but being on set always makes me want to try new looks. It’s inspiring in that way.”

Out of all the characters, Maude thinks her own character has the most similar makeup style to hers, so it makes sense that she learned so much from her makeup artist.

She also spoke with Vogue about her favorite products and morning skincare routine.

Maude Apatow appears in Harper’s Bazaar

Maude Apatow graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar and looked stunning.

The actress was photographed on a double-decker bus wearing a gorgeous blue gown. The top of the dress was sleeveless and was made from beaded material.

The dress featured a deep v-neckline and exposed sides.

The skirt flared out and was made from ruffled tulle. The material wasn’t lined, making the skirt slightly sheer.

She kept the accessories simple and wore silver hoop earrings.