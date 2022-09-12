Maude Apatow is peach perfection in sheer bra and matching skirt

Maude Apatow is peach perfection at Fendi NYFW Show. Pic credit: ImageCollect.com/ Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Maude Apatow is peach perfection in a sheer bra and matching skirt for the Fendi 25th Anniversary Baguette Show at New York Fashion Week.

This week, celebrities and influencers are flocking to New York City in droves to attend exclusive fashion shows from top designers like Dior, Gucci, and Fendi.

The American actress best known for her starring role in Euphoria as Lexi Howard was no exception.

She took Instagram to show off her fabulous outfit and to thank Fendi for inviting her to the premiere of their spring collection.

Maude’s full Fendi look was absolutely breathtaking with a touch of 60s flare.

She is wearing a matching set featuring a sheer peach colored-bra, a flowy peach midi skirt, and a jacket with teal detailing.

Maude Apatow Fendi NYFW look

The look was perfect for their Fendi 25th Anniversary Baguette Show theme. According to Fox 5, this catwalk was all about celebrating the “birth” of the famous Fendi Baguette bag, which was created 25 years ago.

Since this show was all about the bag, it’s only fitting that the Euphoria star carried a super unique Fendi Baguette bag to the show.

Maude is carrying a multi-colored baguette bag with a pale blue leather strap and silver hardware to complete her outfit. This bag choice looks great with her Fendi set, so her stylist Mimi Cuttrell deserves a round of applause!

However, her stylist is not the only one Maude should be thanking. Her makeup and hair were also incredible choices for the event.

Maude’s makeup look done by celebrity makeup artist Kale Teter was all about the lips. He paired her strong brows with a sparkly rose-colored eye shadow and a bright, bold coral lip.

For her hair, her hair stylist DJ Quintero went with a cute 60’s bob tucked behind her ears with sparkly hair accessories.

This look was a great way to show off Maude’s natural beauty while complimenting the colors present on the runway. In her Instagram post, Maude also posed with fellow actress Irisa Patow who also picked teal outfit details for the night.

Irisa Patow is wearing a teal Fendi slip dress, long white gloves, a sparkly brown Fendi baguette bag, and a hairstyle similar to Maude. Both girls look absolutely gorgeous and on theme!

Fendi’s runway show

Maude snapped a quick picture of models at the Fendi 25th Anniversary Baguette Show, and the show featured a mix of peach, lime green, and teal looks.

Maude posted for NYFW. Pic credit: @maudeapatow/Instagram

According to Kim Jones, Fendi’s artistic director of womenswear, the goal was to create synergy on the runway with his partnership at Tiffany’s & Co. The cross-over was a hit, with models like Bella Hadid strutting the runway wearing the unique color combination.