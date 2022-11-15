Matthew McConaughey poses naked with a jar of pickles in cheeky photo

Matthew McConaughey shows off his cheeks with a jar of pickles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Matthew McConaughey got cheeky in the kitchen to celebrate National Pickle Day.

The 53-year-old actor posed completely nude by his open fridge and holding a jar of pickles. His back was to the camera, and he posed with one leg propped up.

Matthew may have foregone any clothing for his pickle adventure, but he did accessorize with a beaded necklace, giving him an extra edge. He held up the jar of pickles as though it was an edible accessory, and he certainly seemed ready to dig in.

The star looked back over his shoulder toward the camera and flashed a charming smirk that would make his fans melt.

Matthew’s fridge was stocked full of necessary food and condiments, but the star of the photo was Matthew himself. His overall look was confident, self-assured, and cheeky above all else.

The Interstellar actor posted the photo to his Instagram on Monday with the caption, “pickled #nationalpickleday.” The post earned well over 500,000 likes and over 5,000 comments.

Matthew McConaughey promotes his memoir

Matthew has journaled throughout his life, and in recent years he published his journal entries into a compelling and thought-provoking memoir, Greenlights, which is available for purchase on Amazon.

The actor posted a video to his Instagram of himself explaining the importance of journaling, especially for men. Matthew said that if a man wants to better himself in any way, writing it down is an extremely helpful method for this.

Matthew’s journaling has helped him better himself in his career, his marriage, as a parent, and more. He was even able to harness his journal entries into a bestselling memoir, and it’s clear that journaling has helped him in his life.

The post earned well over 200,000 likes and over 4,000 comments.

Matthew McConaughey celebrated his birthday with Fruity Pebbles

Matthew posted an adorable photo of himself enjoying a breakfast treat to celebrate his birthday. He sat at his kitchen table with a box of fruity pebbles and the happiest expression written on his face as he enjoyed the bowl in front of him.

The star seems to be able to enjoy the smaller aspects of life and can make pickles, cereal, or any snack into a wonderful treat.

Matthew captioned the post, “waiting all year for my birthday breakfast… I was not paid by Fred or Barney for this post.”

The post earned over 330,000 likes and over 5,000 comments.