Maryse Mizanin in tight pink skirt gives ‘Barbie vibes’ before WWE SummerSlam

Maryse Mizanin at the Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! Los Angeles Premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Wrestling star Maryse Mizanin continues to turn heads as her husband, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, continues his preparations for a big match at WWE’s SummerSlam.

The 39-year-old bombshell put her recent ring attire on display for fans and followers online after making an appearance on WWE Raw to promote her husband’s upcoming match.

Modeling a tight pink latex skirt with a plunging neckline, Maryse gave off a “human barbie” appearance, complete with pink nail polish and matching pink high heels.

While Maryse was the main attraction in a series of three backstage pics, she also had a pair of dangling, sparkly balls hanging from a large hoop ring as part of the presentation.

In a third photo, she posed with a hand on her hips while holding up the glittery ball ornaments, continuing with a running joke that first arrived on WWE’s Monday Night Raw TV show.

“Sold out Madison Square Garden. Raw was 🔥 🔥🔥 You’re welcome!!!!” she wrote in a caption, which included a diamond with a baseball emoji.

As one might expect, with 1.5 million followers on the Gram, Maryse’s latest heat-seeking post was enough to generate lots of attention. As of this report, the French-Canadian wrestling star had over 83,000 Likes to go with 750-plus comments on her IG post.

Fans react to Maryse’s ‘Barbie doll’ look

Maryse’s jaw-dropping look in her pink latex skirt had plenty of fans and followers reacting to the look, with many bringing up one particular comparison. Several fans commented how she was giving off “Barbie vibes,” which suggests maybe she should appear in the upcoming movie with Ryan Gosling.

“Literally a human barbie doll 😍,” one fan commented on the post.

“It’s giving Barbie doll, okay miss girl,” another fan remarked in the comment section.

Based on the comments, maybe an upcoming episode of USA’s reality series, Miz & Mrs., will feature Maryse and Miz cosplaying as Barbie and Ken. The show just recently aired its season finale on USA, but most likely, fans will be waiting eagerly for more episodes in the future.

Maryse to appear at WWE’s SummerSlam

One of WWE’s biggest events of the year, SummerSlam, will take over Nashville, Tennessee this weekend, with The Miz competing against rival Logan Paul. Miz appeared alongside his wife Maryse on this past Monday’s Raw for a segment featuring Logan Paul as they promoted the match.

During the in-ring segment, Paul reminded everyone about Miz’s “tiny balls,” prompting Maryse to swiftly slap him in the face. However, Paul shook it off to provide a humorous retort to the power couple.

“Wow congrats Maryse, you have bigger balls than your husband,” Paul said, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

During the evening, former WWE NXT Champion Ciampa also appeared backstage with The Miz and Maryse to cut a promo, hyping up The Miz’s accomplishments before SummerSlam.

“This is WWE! My home! The Miz’s home! Maryse’s home! Logan Paul, at SummerSlam, you’re coming into our home, and you’re not invited,” Ciampa said during the close of his promo before they all left the scene.

At SummerSlam, Paul is looking to get some revenge following The Miz’s post-match attack after they won at WrestleMania 38. Based on her previous in-ring work, including this past year’s Royal Rumble, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to see Maryse get involved as she roams the ringside area.

In addition to The Miz vs. Logan Paul match, viewers will see WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey, Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin, and WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending against Brock Lesnar.

WWE SummerSlam streams on Saturday at 8/7c on Peacock.