Maryse Mizanin flaunts booty in pink swimsuit shower scenes

Maryse Mizanin at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Mario Santoro/AdMedia

Miz & Mrs. star Maryse Mizanin showed off an impressive peach in a series of shower scenes as she battled against her husband, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin.

The WWE power couple shared images on social media which spotlighted their bare backsides in the shower. Despite fewer overall followers than Mike, Maryse claimed a landslide victory based on the number of Likes she received.

Her swimsuit shower photos popped up as another episode of their popular reality television show was about to air after WWE Raw. However, as of this report, a newer episode is on the way, with Maryse sharing the latest preview clip for fans to check out.

Maryse Mizanin shows off shower peach in swimsuit

When it comes to the Instagram thirst trap game, one has to hand it to Maryse Mizanin. Last week, the former WWE Divas Champion shared a heat-seeking image on her page, generating lots of fans’ and followers’ attention.

It features the reality TV star, wrestler, and mother of two as she posed in a bright pink thong swimsuit under running water in a unique shower.

Maryse, a former Diva Search contestant in WWE, has much of her bare backside on display as the water drips over her for a jaw-dropping scene.

“Sorry @mikethemiz … I won!!!” she proclaimed in her post’s caption, with over 100,000 people clicking Like on what they saw.

Maryse’s fun-loving husband, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, also shared a photo from the same shower in which he may have been completely nude. However, a large peach emoji is covering his backside, much to the dismay of many of his admirers.

A second photo in the series features his wife for comparison. It’s a different shot of her in the shower rocking that skimpy pink swimsuit with much of her booty on display, sans peach emoji.

“You know the #ItCouple is Must-See 👀 #MizAndMrs,” The Miz said in his caption.

Despite having four million followers on IG compared to Maryse’s 1.5 million, Mike’s photo share only grabbed 38,000-plus Likes, a far cry from what Maryse’s share received.

Maryse shares preview of Miz & Mrs. episode

Beyond appearing as superstars within the WWE ring, Maryse and The Miz also have a hit reality television program, Miz & Mrs, on USA. The series is in its third season and follows the “It Couple” and their family in their everyday lives and during various adventures.

Maryse shared a video preview from the episode set to air on Monday, June 27, after WWE Raw. In the clip, Maryse visits with her friend, former model and current photographer, Amanda Gift Dienhart.

The duo attempts to brainstorm ideas for a creative new photoshoot that is different than others they’ve done, including Maryse’s black and white pregnancy pictures, “implied situations,” and family beach photos.

Maryse orders pizza to see if it can help them get their creative energies working better. In addition, she tells Amanda that Mike is unable to contribute ideas because, at the time, he’s consumed with his dancing.

The episode was filmed while Mike “The Miz” Mizanin was amongst the competitors on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. Miz teamed up with dance professional Witney Carson. Despite some decent talent on the dancefloor, he got eliminated seventh overall from the competition series.

In addition to the reality TV show and DWTS gig, Mike’s regular job is working with the WWE, where sometimes Maryse accompanies him to the ring or cheers him on from ringside during matches.

WWE Raw airs Monday at 8/7c on USA. Miz & Mrs. airs Monday at 11/10c on USA.