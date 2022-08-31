Maryna Moroz stuns in skimpy bikini bottoms while wanting ‘gifts’

UFC star Maryna Moroz informed fans she’s seeking “gifts,” which probably would include news of her next fight. Pic credit: @maryna_moroz_ufc/Instagram

UFC star Maryna Moroz could be preparing for a few celebrations in the next few months, with several big events on the way, hopefully including her next fight.

However, before she gets back in the Octagon to try to record another win, she’ll celebrate her birthday, and she’s already asking for “gifts.”

The 30-year-old mixed martial arts star took to Instagram on Monday to show off a sizzling outfit consisting of a low-cut short-sleeve blue top and tiny bright orange or red bikini bottoms with black and white bands.

Moroz averted her gaze from the camera while posing against a maroon bedspread in a room with St. Augustine, Florida, as her geotagged location.

“My birthday is coming soon 🎁 September 8 I want gifts,” Moroz wrote in her IG post’s caption to get feedback from fans.

It led to several thousand Likes and numerous comments for the UFC star as she prepares to turn 31 in the next month while awaiting word of when her next fight will happen.

Friends and fans react to Maryna Moroz early birthday post

With Maryna Moroz sharing the early word about her birthday and seeking gifts in advance, it brought plenty of feedback and reactions into her post’s comment section.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She doesn’t have quite the Instagram following as other MMA stars like Paige VanZant or Miesha Tate, but still enough to get a good amount of comments on her posts.

“What do you want for your birthday?” one commenter asked, with Moroz explicitly asking for “small stud earrings with emerald.”

Pic credit: @maryna_moroz_ufc/Instagram

Another commenter suggested that the gift Maryna Moroz needs is the UFC belt around her waist. To get that, she’d need to move up the rankings and defeat current Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, who won her June 11 fight against Talia Santos by split decision.

Pic credit: @maryna_moroz_ufc/Instagram

Also amongst the commenters was adult film star and podcast host Kendra Lust, who mentioned her birthday is on September 18, and she’d be at the UFC fights on the 17th.

However, Moroz replied to let her know her opponent had canceled their fight, and UFC was looking for a replacement for Moroz to fight along with a new fight date.

Pic credit: @maryna_moroz_ufc/Instagram

Maryna Moroz awaiting next fight

Based on her UFC profile, Maryna Moroz currently holds an impressive 11-3 record in her UFC career and is on a three-fight winning streak. She was initially scheduled to take on Sijara Eubanks in the Octagon on September 17 as part of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song.

With her comments above, Moroz indicated that her fight is no longer taking place in September, with UFC looking to schedule another opponent and date for her.

Moroz last fought on March 5, defeating Mariya Agapova via submission in the second round at UFC 272. She was likely hoping to achieve her fourth-straight win based on her momentum and move up the women’s rankings.

However, she’ll now have to wait a bit for that opportunity. Perhaps that will be one of the birthday gifts she receives in September, the official announcement of her next fight opponent and date from UFC.