When UFC fighter Maryna Moroz isn’t busy training for a mixed martial arts fight, she loves soaking up some sun outdoors.

That’s exactly what she presented with her latest photo share, as the 31-year-old Ukranian MMA star donned a tiny bikini and struck a pose poolside for a sizzling shot.

Moroz wore a unique two-piece from Lynx Lingerie which she said made her feel “rich.”

The gorgeous bikini featured a light brown background with star-like shapes in black and white on the design, giving it a high-end designer look.

Both the top and bottoms featured black as part of their straps or ties, with the top outlined in black trim with black straps and the bottoms featuring black straps tied in between metal rings on her hips.

For the poolside photo, Moroz had her wavy locks flowing to one side as she struck a pose kneeling on a towel and lounge chair under an umbrella with a slight smile on her face.

Maryna Moroz strikes a pose poolside in a Lynx Lingerie bikini

Behind the UFC star were the inviting swimming pool, green foliage, and the sun shining in mostly clear blue skies. She didn’t reveal a specific name for the two-piece she wore but seemed to love the gift from Lynx Lingerie.

“@lynxxlingerie I feel rich in this swimsuit 😅thank you so much ❤️,” Moroz wrote for her caption.

The brand’s official Instagram page has a video showcasing that particular bikini with the camera panning over the custom two-piece to give a close-up look at the beautiful design, including a sparkly element.

“Pick out your fabric + color trim + style of bottoms. Customize your bikini to match your personal style. DM questions and requests!” the IG post’s caption said.

Moroz appeared to be thoroughly enjoying the swimsuit and her time away from the aggressive nature of the UFC’s Octagon. She last fought in November 2022, suffering a loss to Jennifer Maia by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night: Nzechukwu vs. Cuțelaba.

Maryna Moroz regularly shares her exercises and workout videos

Moroz might not have the popularity of fighters like Paige VanZant or Miesha Tate, but she’s certainly got a fanbase that keeps up with her career and personal life. With 110,000 followers on Instagram, she regularly treats them to various content, including insights into what she does at the gym.

In February, Moroz was working on improving her hip strength and mobility. In the clip she shared, she’s got a resistance band around one thigh and is performing reps of a move where she bends her knee toward the ground to rotate her hip before returning to a squatting position with both legs to the sides.

She also shared a February video of herself doing a unique squat move using a belt around her waist attached to a machine with weights. She raised and lowered herself on the platform to perform reps of squats to target her leg and glute muscles.

There was more to her routine than just heading straight to the gym, as she noted in her IG post’s caption.

“My morning 🙂 begins – breathing yoga, supplements, breakfast, workout 😉,” the UFC star wrote, suggesting that her training includes a variety of necessary components to keep her the lean, mean, fighting machine she is.