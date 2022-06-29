Maryna Moroz ‘loves compliments’ in skimpy swimsuit

Ukrainian MMA star Maryna Morova poses for an Instagram selfie. Pic credit: @maryna_moroz_ufc/Instagram

UFC star Maryna Moroz leaves little to the imagination as she shares her latest image with fans and followers on social media.

The 5-foot-7 Ukrainian mixed martial artist showed off a captivating pose from Miami, Florida, featuring a skimpy swimsuit and her fit physique.

Many individuals reacted to the latest photo, showering the Women’s Flyweight division fighter with comments ahead of her next big fight for UFC.

Maryna Moroz grabs attention with flexing pose

Many women involved with MMA aren’t just known for their impressive fighting skills in the Octagon. Some also can grab fans’ attention as models on social media. That includes stars like Paige Van Zant, Valerie Loureda, and Maryna Moroz, who recently shared a unique and beautiful photo on Instagram.

With one leg bent and her foot arched on the side of a beautiful wooden bathtub, the MMA star stretched for a creative pose in front of a window and city scene while wearing a yellow or beige swimsuit.

With her head bent back, Maryna’s hair is flowing down as she raises one arm overhead and keeps the other bent with her hand near her hip joint.

She’s got on a super skimpy swimsuit for the visual display, which shows off her sculpted arms and legs and plenty of skin due to the sideways pose she’s presenting.

“Who loves compliments,” her caption says, complete with emojis including a heart and a woman raising her hand.

The latest image share brought her plenty of compliments, with over 2,500 Likes and 70 comments as of this writing.

At least one fan suggested that Maryna would win medals if she were doing fitness competitions right now.

Pic credit: @maryna_moroz_ufc/Instagram

Another fan proclaimed Maryna as “Queen of the world” based on the gorgeous new picture she posted on Instagram.

Pic credit: @maryna_moroz_ufc/Instagram

“Absolutely gorgeous you’re a goddess Maryna 😍😍😍,” another fan said, taking their compliment further.

Pic credit: @maryna_moroz_ufc/Instagram

In addition to sharing photos and videos regularly on the Gram, Morova also promotes her exclusive content website. Fans can subscribe for $9.99 a month, $53.94 for six months, or $101.89 for a year to see premium updates, pictures, and videos. In addition, Maryna indicates she responds to all messages fans send her through the site.

She’s one of many stars from UFC, Bellator, or other fight organizations that have exclusive content on other sites. Other celebs from the MMA world involved with that side hustle include Paige VanZant, Arianny Celeste, and Brittney Palmer.

Moroz is favorite for upcoming UFC fight

The UFC star, also known as “Iron Lady,” was recently installed as the favorite for her upcoming bout at UFC Fight Night. According to a Sports Geek report, Morova opened at -200 odds to win against her opponent Sijara Eubanks, a +170 underdog.

Morova heads into the fight with an 11-3 record and has won her last three fights, including a submission victory in the second round over Mariya Agapova at UFC 272 this past March. That win earned her a Performance of the Night bonus as well.

Earlier this month, she shared a collection of highlights as she trained for her next fight, including footage of herself throwing some swift punches in rapid succession.

Maryna Morova’s fight is tentatively scheduled to occur at UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fizie on July 9 from Las Vegas, Nevada. As of this report, her fight is not listed on the main or preliminary fight card.