Maryna Bekh shows off her toned physique. Pic credit: @marynabekh/Instagram

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk wowed her fans once again as she hit the gym for a hard-hitting workout.

The Ukrainian athlete looked to be taking a break in between some heavy lifting as she rested on the equipment in front of her.

In her most recent post, the athlete took to her Instagram Story, where she uploaded the incredible workout session.

She shared the jaw-dropping content with her 412k followers as she undeniably turned thousands of heads.

The 27-year-old long jumper and triple jumper certainly knows how to keep fit as she has routinely trained in between events during her time as an Olympian.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This recent post was a great demonstration of just that, as Maryna rocked a pretty black-and-white athletic fit while staying true to her active and healthy lifestyle.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk stuns in her athletic attire

Maryna took a break from her intense workout session and snapped a quick selfie to share with her fans.

The Olympian track star stood with confidence as she flexed for the camera while she rocked a stunning Nike outfit.

She rested both arms up against one of the workout bars and held her phone tightly in her hand for the shot.

She sported a white sports bra that featured the black Nike logo in the middle styled with a pair of black, high-waisted Nike shorts that hugged her curves.

Maryna then added a pair of white and pink training sneakers to complete the fit.

As she posed for the picture, she also wore a pair of gloves to help protect her hands from the heavy metal bars.

The athlete pulled her long brown hair back into a tight ponytail as the phone covered her face in the mirror selfie.

Pic credit: @marynabekh/Instagram

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk represents Nike while she shares her health and dietary advice

In another recent post, the Olympian long jumper stood amongst the track as she shared some dietary advice while further expressing how that has played a role in her own day-to-day health routine.

In the caption, Maryna hinted at the fact that your diet has a huge role in your overall appearance and that she has stuck to eating healthy, relevant food.

She wrote, “Today there was a lot of relevant food! It is from food that 50% (maybe even more) depends on our appearance and our health! And also the other 50% is our desire to physically work on ourselves!”

The athlete emphasized that it’s up to the individual to push for change and that eating healthy and working out routinely will help create the best version of one’s self.

In the post, she continued to write, “It’s up to you to choose your lifestyle! just remember only you are the sculptor and creator of yourself 🙌🏼 So don’t be lazy, do sports, contact professionals and balance your plate 💚 Everything is in your hands!”

The athlete pushes her fans to get up and stay active, as the Olympian herself has made sure that she maintains an active lifestyle through a variety of hard-hitting workouts and training sessions every day.

While fans read the post, they were able to see the results of a healthy lifestyle through Maryna’s physique and her overall positive mentality.

In the post, she also tagged Nike, a favorite brand with whom she has teamed up to further represent as one of their athletes.

Maryna wore a bright purple Nike sports bra and paired it with some cheeky, electric blue Nike shorts. She then rocked a pair of Nike sunglasses and white Beats by Dre headphones.

Maryna’s fans certainly enjoyed the inspirational post as it secured 16.9k red hearts and received over 100 expressive fans in the comment section.