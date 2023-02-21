Ukrainian track star Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk certainly wowed her fans in her latest share as she perfectly positioned herself in front of her mirror while she was styled in a deep red bodysuit.

The Olympic long jumper recorded a short clip of herself while she showcased her perfect physique while simultaneously sharing some words of wisdom with her fans.

She wrote, “Each of us is beautiful and unique in our own way! Love yourself and your body ❤️.”

This isn’t the first time the athlete has voiced her inspiring words, and surely it won’t be the last either.

However, while she posed away in her lofty space, Maryna inputted the song Love In The Dark by Adele over the video, providing it with some extra theatrical features.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Luckily, the Olympian was kind enough to share this sweet clip with her 424,000 Instagram followers.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk stuns in her all-red bodysuit

In the clip, Maryna stood with her legs close together while she lightly flexed in the mirror in front of her.

The track star held her phone in one hand while the other gently rested along her leg.

Maryna looked beautiful in her red and white-striped Nike suit. The suit was the perfect color and fit for the long jumper as it accentuated her toned and muscular physique.

For her hair, the athlete tightly slicked her hair back and further tied her long locks into a bun that rested perfectly on top of her head.

Maryna also sported a full face of makeup as she wore a thick line of black eyeliner, some mascara, and some light touches of blush across her cheeks.

Overall, the record-holding track star looked phenomenal in her training essentials for the day while blessing her fans with some much-needed words of wisdom.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk shares her intense training and workout routine while promoting Nike

As an incredible Olympic athlete, it would only make sense for Maryna to incorporate an intense, hard-hitting workout within her weekly routines.

In another recent post, the athlete shared just that.

The Ukrainian beauty uploaded a short clip of herself practicing her long jump form as she ran along the track.

By the end of the clip, Maryna landed in the designated sand pit along the track while successfully landing her impressive jump.

While she practiced her form, the Olympian geared up in all Nike attire, which is undeniably one of her favorite clothing brands.

Maryna was styled in a matching set that included a low-cut, lavender sports bra and a pair of high-waisted biker shorts.

For her footwear essentials, the athlete added a pair of pink and white Nike sneakers to complete the fit.

She captioned the post, “Hello my 2023🎁.”

Fans can head to Maryna’s Instagram page to see more of her daily workout routines and keep up to date with her latest endeavors.