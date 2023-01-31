The exceptionally skilled track star Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk started the week off strong as she geared up in her vibrant athletic gear, ready for another day of intense training.

The record-holding long jumper shared a “good morning” post with her fans as she posed in the mirror for a quick selfie.

Luckily for fans, Maryna took to her Instagram with the mirror selfie, sharing it with her 411k followers.

In the shot, the athlete modeled her fit in her lofty, modern-styled space as she held her phone in front of her face.

Maryna rested her hand gently along her leg while she flexed her muscles in the shot.

For her motivational Monday post, Maryna wore a matching two-piece athletic set.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk is stunning in her pink athletic set

The matching hot pink pieces included a scoop neck sports bra and a pair of high-waisted athletic leggings.

She coordinated the fit with a pair of cozy, cream-colored slippers.

Maryna pushed her long locks over to one side of her body as they trickled down the one side of her shoulder.

She input the words “good morning 🙃” into her Instagram Story.

Pic credit: @marynabekh/Instagram

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk shares her Monday motivation while promoting Nike

Maryna was kind enough to share some more Monday inspiration with her fans. However, this time, Maryna uploaded the short clip to her Instagram feed.

The Olympian left this particular post in black and white while she was captured walking along an indoor track.

Once again, Maryna promoted one of her favorite companies, Nike. The track star sported a complete Nike ensemble while smiling in the short clip.

She sported a pair of high-waisted Nike shorts and a white Nike sports bra. She also incorporated a pair of training sneakers that gave her extra comfort and support.

Fans certainly gravitated toward this Monday post, as it received over 7.2k likes.

She simply captioned the post, “It’s a m o n d a y ☁️.”

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk promotes Vida clothing during a scenic ski trip in Finland

Maryna has proven to be incredibly adventurous as she shares her fun explorations on her Instagram feed.

Fans get to live vicariously through the track star as she remains highly active on her social platforms.

In one of her latest adventures, Maryna was captured in the mountains of Finland as she rode down the snowy slopes.

The athlete happily skied down the mountain while she geared up in her Vida clothing, which she tagged in the post.

Vida is a high-end, Ukranian-based clothing company that specializes in skiing gear.

For this particular ski session, Maryna styled in Vida’s all-black ski suit that featured a gray, fur-trimmed hood.

Maryna spread her arms out as she thoroughly enjoyed the scenery around her while she rode down the mountain.

The trees were entirely covered with white glistening snow, while the sky was a gorgeous pink and purple hue in the background.

She captioned this scenic post, “Thank you levi 🤍 At least once in a lifetime, it’s worth visiting, you find yourself in an incredibly amazing fairy tale✨ I felt like magic around me and I couldn’t get enough of the beauty around me🤍.”