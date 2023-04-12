Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk is certainly a one-of-a-kind athlete with quite an impressive track record.

The Olympic long jumper is constantly working on her form and overall skillset as she enjoys sharing her progress with her fans every step of the way.

In her latest share, Maryna was captured at one of her favorite places in the world — along the outdoor track.

As she did so, the Ukrainian beauty not only shared her impressive flexibility but also showcased her gorgeous vibrant-colored attire as well.

However, it only makes sense that Maryna has to maintain a certain level of flexibility as her profession is highly dependent on her legs.

With that, the track star was set for her effortless stretching routine as she smiled and sprawled out along her pretty pink towel.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk looks beautiful in her purple Nike fit

In the first slide that she posted on her Instagram feed, Maryna was kneeling along the track as she rested on her pink towel.

As she did so, she bent one knee while the other leg was completely stretched out behind her.

While she happily prepared for another day of intense training, the athlete donned a completely purple Nike fit. As a proud Nike athlete, it only made sense as to why she geared up in all of the company’s clothing.

She sported a lovely cropped tank top along with a pair of high-waisted athletic leggings. Both Nike pieces hugged her body perfectly, as they simultaneously accentuated her curvy, yet muscular physique.

She coordinated the vibrant fit with a pair of multicolored Nike sneakers and some white sunglasses that gently rested on top of her head.

Maryna rocked a makeup-free face while she further pulled her long locks back into a ponytail.

Overall, the long jumper looked incredible while she elegantly posed and stretched along the outdoor track.

The post was captioned, “And may this week bring you a smile.”

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk happily promotes Vida Winter clothing

Maryna has certainly proven to be incredibly adventurous as she constantly shares her fun adventures and explorations on her Instagram feed.

In another one of her social media posts, the Olympian shared a snowy adventure with her fans as she was filmed along the mountains of Finland while she rode down the white snowy slopes.

Maryna happily skied down the mountain while she geared up in her Vida Winter clothing, which she kindly tagged in the post.

Vida Winter is a high-end, Ukranian-based clothing company that specializes in skiing gear and accessories.

For this particular ski session, Maryna styled in Vida’s jet-black ski suit that featured a gray, fur-trimmed hood.

The Olympian further spread her arms out as she thoroughly enjoyed the scenery around her while she rode down the mountain.

More so, the trees around her were entirely covered with fluffy white snow, while the sky lit up her surroundings with a beautiful purple and pink hue.

The post was captioned, “The day lasted only 2 hours, and out of three days only once we managed to see the sun) But every day and every weather was especially magical and unique for itself 🙌🏼 This weekend I reloaded and was able to just enjoy life and what’s around me for the first time in months 🙏🏼 Safe to say we’d love to be back here ❄️.”

Fans can head to Vida Winter’s Instagram page to browse through their latest collections while also keeping up to date with their latest drops.