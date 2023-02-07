Track star Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk has proven time and time again how naturally skilled she is at both the long jump and triple jump throughout her incredible career.

However, in her latest share, the Olympian also demonstrated her exceptional skillset as a model.

Maryna was captured in an all-white ensemble as she posed for a series of breathtaking shots.

In the first slide, the Ukrainian beauty elegantly sat on her white stool as she stared into the distance.

In the next two shots, Maryna was captured kneeling on the ground as she rested her arms over the stool while the camera was fixated on her impeccable outfit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The athlete shared the dreamy shots with her 416k followers on Instagram.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk is stunning in her all-white attire

Maryna looked like an absolute goddess as she posed in the lofty, gray space surrounding her.

For her fit, the track star wore a white, cropped blazer. The masterpiece featured two straps wrapped around her mid-torso and a silver clasp in the middle that held the straps into place.

She coordinated the lovely blazer with a pair of loose-fitting dress pants. The white, wide-legged pants perfectly matched the blazer as they were left unbuttoned for the shots.

Maryna rocked a fresh set of shiny, baby-pink nails and an assortment of gold and silver rings.

For these beloved shots, Maryna decided to have her long, dark hair slicked back into a bun that rested on the back of her head.

For her makeup, the athlete decided to keep the look cohesive as her makeup perfectly complemented the rest of the elegant fit.

She went with some light touches of mascara and some black eyeliner around the top of her lids. She went on to add some touches of blush and bronzer and finalized the fit by incorporating a peach-colored lip shade.

Overall, Maryna looked phenomenal for this photo shoot as she executed her heavenly look with absolute ease and elegance.

She captioned the shots with a simple cloud emoji, letting the photos do most of the talking.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk is a proud Nike athlete

As a proud Nike athlete, Maryna is always more than happy to promote the company as she endlessly wears its high-quality clothing while practicing and training.

In another recent Instagram share, the track star was spotted along the track as she slightly bent down, placing her hands on her knees while she posed for the camera.

As expected, Maryna sported a full Nike fit. The fit included a baby pink sports bra and a pair of hot pink pants. The high-waisted athletic pants looked incredible on the athlete as they accentuated her long, muscular legs.

She paired the vibrant Nike attire with a white Apple Watch and tiny gold rings.

For this training session, the long jumper pulled her long locks back into a ponytail that flowed down the front of her electrifying fit.

She captioned the post, “Finally the gathering is officially over! Not an easy 6 weeks but the job is done and time to move on ✅ Precious days ahead with my love and a new phase of training! So I’m changing my location and starting a new block 🥰.”