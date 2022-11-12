Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk showed off her incredible physique in a mirror selfie. Pic credit: @marynabekh/Instagram

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk looked stunning as she hit the gym and shared some motivation with her fans.

The 27-year-old professional long jumper showed off her athletic physique in her workout outfit. She captured her outfit with a mirror selfie and used it to send a message to her fans.

In her caption, she urged her fans, “Work on yourself.”

Bekh-Romanchuk paired the motivational message with a peace-sign emoji.

Meanwhile, for her workout outfit, she wore a black leopard-print Nike sports bra. She matched her sports bra with a black pair of Nike workout shorts.

Additionally, she wore some fingerless gloves to provide her with some wrist and grip support. Since they were fingerless, they didn’t cover up her neatly manicured fingernails which she wore painted white.

She wore her hair tied up securely behind her head and pushed back with a black Nike headband.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk shares gym mirror selfie

Bekh-Romanchuk’s face was partially covered by her cellphone, which she held in front of her to snap the mirror selfie. The black cellphone matched her black workout outfit nicely.

She seemed to be putting in some hard work at the gym. Some heavy weights and workout equipment could be spotted in the background.

Fortunately, she looked ready to work in her sleek outfit and armed with her motivational phrase.

Pic credit: @marynabekh/Instagram

Her hard work has paid off in the past as she boasts an impressive career as a professional long jumper. Her career has included winning several European Championships and finishing second in several World Championships.

Her most recent win was at the 2022 European Championships in Munich, Germany. Bekh-Romanchuk, representing Ukraine, placed fourth in the long jump but made a comeback by nabbing gold in the triple jump.

After that huge win, she shows no signs of slowing down as she jumped right back into training.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk is a Nike endorser

Her incredible athleticism and skill as a long jumper and triple jumper has caught the attention of many brands. However, Nike is one of the most prominent brands that she promotes.

She has promoted Nike very well in her career by wearing it consistently. Additionally, she frequently promotes the brand on social media by tagging the majority of her posts with #nike, #nikewomen, or #justdoit.

Bekh-Romanchuk donned Nike for her recent European Championship. She wore an orange Nike crop top with royal blue Nike spandex bottoms. She ensured the Nike insignia was visible above her running bib.

While she wore Nike for her most recent competition, she also donned it frequently for her training. She recently marked the beginning of a new training week and posed in a two-piece orange Nike set.

She effectively endorses Nike by making it her go-to workout gear, whether she’s participating in a championship or just putting some work in at the gym.