Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk goes glam for sparkling outfit

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk stuns in full diamond attire. Pic credit: @marynabekh/Instagram

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk certainly made a statement in her most recent share as she shined bright in her dazzling diamond ensemble.

The 27-year-old Ukrainian long jump and triple jump champion rocked the most jaw-dropping ensemble as she prepared for her photo shoot with a Ukrainian photographer.

The Olympic athlete took a break from her intense training schedule and instead hit the studio for a couple of epic shots.

Maryna uploaded the eye-catching content to her Instagram, where she shared it with her 413 thousand followers.

As the athlete has stayed highly active on her social media platforms, she’s reminded fans of the healthy balance she has maintained between work time and some recreational fun.

It goes without saying that Maryna definitely stole the show with this look, as her glitzy, silver attire lured everyone in to admire the beauty at hand.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk shines bright like a diamond

Maryna certainly didn’t hold back, as she literally sparkled and shined in her flashy diamond attire.

In her latest post, the long jump champ snapped a quick selfie as she shared her fit from the torso up. As she posed, only a small piece of the shimmery attire was presented as she wore a low-cut diamond embellished top.

The eye-catching piece was held up by two thin silver chains which wrapped up behind her neck.

She then styled the glitzy top with a black suede jacket and had it hanging off one side of her shoulder.

Her long brown hair was curled and tucked behind her jacket but shimmered in the natural light.

For her makeup, she decided to go with a pretty batwing design across her lid and paired it with a nude shimmery eyeshadow. She then added a touch of bronzer to her cheeks and finalized the look with a bold, red lip.

She captioned the photo with, “A little about yesterday 🖤 Thank you fairy witches @annapylypchuk and @gaevaksush for magical shooting and day 🔥.”

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk dazzles in red for Nike photoshoot

In another one of her latest shares, Maryna kneeled down on one knee on the track as she posed in a bright red Nike fit.

Maryna has certainly proved that red is her staple color, as this athletic fit complemented her complexion perfectly.

She wore a low-cut Nike sports bra that had black detailing in the middle of the bra, along with the two thin straps that held it up.

She coordinated the sports bra with a pair of high-waisted athletic leggings and white Nike training sneakers.

The track star looked effortlessly gorgeous with her makeup-free skin and glowing smile.

She simply captioned the post, “Hey my new training week 👋🏼.”

Fans certainly didn’t shy away from expressing their love for the post as it secured over 17 thousand likes and received over 100 comments.