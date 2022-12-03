Mary-Kate Olsen stuns for rare sighting in New York

Mary-Kate Olsen is spotted in the wild, which is a rarity for the younger Olsen Twin, as she and Ashley live a low-key life. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Mary-Kate Olsen was spotted in the concrete jungle of New York, looking fabulous in her signature layered attire.

The Mary-Kate sighting this week was exciting because her appearances, and her sister, Ashley’s, have become increasingly infrequent.

The fraternal twin of Ashley Olsen rarely makes appearances, and neither does her sister. The lack of appearances has extended to movies and television, with Mary-Kate taking a few roles and Ashley taking none since their movie a New York Minute in 2004.

After growing up as child stars, the Olsen twins stepped out of the spotlight to assume roles behind the scenes.

Mary-Kate and Ashley’s behind-the-scene duties included The Row, their luxury fashion brand, and taking over DualStar entertainment, the production company that produced their childhood movies.

But since Mary-Kate and Ashley reside in New York, there will occasionally be a sighting, like there was this week.

Mary-Kate Olsen looks stunning in a chic black ensemble

Photographers caught Mary-Kate as she ran errands, walking down a crowded New York street.

Mary-Kate looked fashionable in an oversized black jacket by The Row with a black patent leather purse.

Mary Kate on the streets of NYC. Pic credit: JosiahW / BACKGRID

She wore a white wrap scarf with floral patterning and black slacks. The Full House alum sported yellow-tinted sunglasses and bit her lip while walking in the streets of the Big Apple.

Her blonde hair featured a center part and casual waves with a natural shine. She tucked her tresses into her oversized scarf for a comfortable look.

Mary-Kate completed the look with close-toed black shoes.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s fashion label The Row

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s The Row has respect in the fashion industry, as the twins managed to translate their unique but different styles into a collection of expensive attire. The twins launched The Row and a sister brand, Elizabeth & James, in 2006. The actresses got the idea for The Row from the trendy menswear street, Savile Row, in London.

Mary-Kate explained that when she and Ashley created The Row, they had luxury on their minds.

She told i-D in 2021, “The word luxury is used pretty much everywhere now, but for us it’s something that makes your life easier.”

Mary-Kate continued, “The idea that you could buy something off the rack put it on your body and it already feels like a part of your wardrobe, that’s luxury. You don’t even have to think about it.”

Fans who are willing to open their wallets can purchase The Row designs from Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, and Net-a-Porter.