Mary J. Blige stuns in skin-tight Balenciaga bodysuit

Mary J. Blige stuns in a Balenciaga bodysuit as she takes the stage in Atlanta on the latest stop on her Good Morning Gorgeous tour.

The 51-year-old stunner put her impressive curves and toned legs in the fashionable outfit as she garners rave reviews for her on-stage performance.

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul shared the photo of the stunning outfit on her Instagram Story.

The multi-Grammy-Winning artist was dripped in Balenciaga from head to toe with the luxury fit showcasing her killer hourglass figure.

Blige had her long blonde hair in a double ponytail as she confidently posed for the camera in high-heeled boots.

The long sleeve outfit has the Spanish brand name imprinted all over it in white against the black bodysuit.

Mary J. Blige trains like an athlete for her stunning curves

In an interview with Self Magazine, Blige revealed that she trains hard to maintain her toned body and energy to go on a full tour at 51.

“I have a trainer, I train four times a week. It’s full body. Sometimes I’ll tell them, okay well let’s concentrate on the legs, well let’s concentrate on the arms, or let’s go hard on the abs, she said in the interview continuing:

“So, it’s whatever I choose, whatever body parts I want it to be. And then I do cardio at the end of the week, like Friday, Saturday cardio. I mean, you have to train like an athlete, this is the game,” she said laughing.

However, the Be Without You singer kept her advice for those that want to get in shape simple: “You don’t have to train like a maniac, do- take a walk, take a jog, do something, she said.

“I practice positive thinking all day, every day. Because 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year there’s a negative thing circling..”

The award-winning singer and actor shared more photos in the outfit on her Instagram page as she thanked her legion of fans for coming out.

“Atlanta always on fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥. Thank you for all the LOVE!!!” she wrote in the caption.

Mary J Blige has been winning all year

Mary J. Blige’s career has spanned over three decades and she remains booked and busy in 2022.

After releasing her fourteenth studio album, Good Morning Gorgeous earlier this year, she performed at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. The singer picked up a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for her performance.

Blige then sang at the NBA All-Star Game, therefore making an appearance at the two biggest sporting events in the same month.

She was awarded the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards in May and was listed as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME.

Mary J. Blige is currently on a statewide tour and is performing in Fort Worth, Texas over the weekend.