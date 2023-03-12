Mary J Blige was absolutely gorgeous in top-tier fashion for Jimmy lovine’s 70th birthday celebration.

The singer was spotted leaving the birthday bash in Los Angeles, and she was certainly hard to miss.

Mary sported a bright pink catsuit made from a velvety material, which featured a matching belt that was held together with a black buckle.

The skintight suit included a plunging neckline as well as a popped collar.

The award-winning artist accessorized her glamorous look with layered diamond necklaces and large diamond hoop earrings.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She rocked tall black boots over the jumpsuit, which ran all the way up past her knees and to her mid-thighs.

Mary J Blige was a superstar in bright pink. Pic credit: TPG / BACKGRID

Mary topped her look off with a puffy cropped coat that included hues of pink, purple, and black.

She carried a shiny silver purse that was made of material that resembled crocodile leather.

The songwriter’s hair was gorgeous and fell over her shoulders in a waterfall of perfect blonde curls.

Her makeup was breathtaking, with long lashes, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips.

Mary J Blige published a children’s picture book

Mary has impeccable taste in fashion, but she also works hard at her other endeavors that she’s passionate about.

The My Life singer posted a heartfelt video to Instagram to reveal a picture book that she published called Mary Can. She said that it was inspired by her own life, in that she was told she couldn’t — but she prevailed and ultimately achieved what she was after.

With teary eyes, Mary said that the book is dedicated to children that think they can’t. She said, “remember I said, Mary Can, and you can too.”

Mary captioned her inspiring post, “It feels unreal opening the first copy of my picture book! This is so personal for me. Thank you @HarperKids and @ashleigh_corrin for making this dream come true. Preorders are available through the link in my bio.”

Her followers seemed excited about the children’s book, as the post earned over 70,000 likes and thousands of comments.

Mary J Blige stunned on the cover of People

Mary is a talented and truly inspiring individual, so it makes sense why People would want her to grace the cover of its magazine.

The star was stunning on the cover of People in February, which is Black History Month. She looked radiant in an orange coat that featured a swooped collar.

She accessorized with large, diamond hoop earrings that beautifully reflected the light and added that extra star quality.

Mary’s hair and makeup were on point, as per usual.

The cover of the magazine promised to delve into how Mary faced her fears and how she’s accomplished everything that she has.

Mary included in her caption, “Thank you @people!! I’m truly grateful!!”