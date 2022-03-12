Mary J. Blige sizzles in a red bikini on the beach in Miami

Mary J. Blige recently released a new album after her Super Bowl performance. Pic credit: Splash News

Legendary singer Mary J. Blige showed off her stunning figure in a red bikini as she relaxed on the beach in Miami.

She recently celebrated her 51st birthday as her more than two-decades-long career continues to shine.

In February, the singer performed at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg.

After appearing at the big NFL event, she took her talent to the NBA All-Star Game, performing a teaser of her new single, Amazing, from her new album Good Morning Gorgeous.

Mary J. Blige rocks a red bikini at Miami beach

The Queen Of Hip Hop Soul was photographed catching some sun following the release of her fourteenth studio album, Good Morning Gorgeous, last month.

She had her blonde hair tied in a bun while wearing a red headband and large gold hoop earrings.

Pic credit: Splash News

The Mighty River singer had her curves and tattoos on full display as she went barefoot on the sandy beach.

Mary J. Blige is launching the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit co-produced by Pepsi in partnership with Live Nation Urban, according to a press release.

It will take place on Mother’s Day weekend in May – an event aimed to celebrate and uplift women.

The festival will take place in Atlanta, with three days devoted to music, comedy, and community building.

Blige’s event will feature special guests, including Chaka Khan, City Girls, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija.

Mary J. Blige explains why she doesn’t want children

In an interview with E! News Daily Pop, Blige discussed whether she wants children.

The Grammy winner seemed certain that she isn’t ready to have kids. She continued to explain her stance, adding:

“I have nieces and nephews forever, and I’m always watching how people are scrambling around for babysitters. I don’t want to go through that. I like my freedom to go and move and do what I want to do,” she stated. “I don’t want to have to tend to someone all the time.”

“Right now that’s where I’m at,” she added. “But, I don’t think it’s gonna happen,” she concluded when it comes to children.

Mary J. Blige Dishes on CRAZY 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show | Daily Pop | E! News

Blige was married to her manager Kendu Isaacs from 2003 to 2018. He has two children from a previous marriage, and the singer has four siblings.

On Instagram, Blige revealed she spends time with her nieces and nephews.

“Niece & Nephew time!!❤️❤️” she captioned the selfie in which she posed with her four relatives.

Last year, a documentary film, Mary J. Blige’s My Life, was released on Amazon Prime Video about her 25-year music career.