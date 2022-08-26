Mary J Blige shows off curves in tight black dress, tells fans to ‘stay tuned’

Singer and actress Mary J. Blige at the BETS awards in June. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Mary J. Blige stuns in a fitted black dress as she teases a new announcement for her fans.

The 51-year-old singer is ready to get back on the road after spending time with Taraji P. Henson in Italy on vacation.

The Grammy-winning artist has had a successful 2022 after releasing her fourteenth studio album, Good Morning Gorgeous.

Prior to its release, Blige took the stage at the NBA All-Star Weekend before joining Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, and Eminem to perform at the NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Blige is set to take her music on the road with an upcoming tour next month with two supporting musicians.

In May, Blige was listed as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME magazine.

Mary J. Blige has a message for her fans with a sizzling snap

The beautiful songstress looks sensational in a tiny leather outfit from alice + olivia in a new Instagram photo.

“Stay Tuned……” she wrote to her over 6.2 million followers on Instagram with a hashtag teasing her upcoming tour, Good Morning Gorgeous.

Blige rocked her long blonde hair with a stylish half-up, half-down ponytail. She is accessorized with dazzling jewelry including earrings from her Sister Love collection.

In the photo, she wore large gold earrings, a ‘Slay’ pendant necklace and several diamond bracelets on her left wrist, and an iced-out watch on the other side.

The Be Without singer added thigh-high Balmain boots to complete the look as she clutched onto large sunglasses.

Ella Mai and Queen Naija will join the legendary singer on her U.S tour in September.

The award-winning singer and actor looked like a fashionista in a light blue outfit that put her stunning curves on display with an IG photo earlier this week promoting her highly anticipated return on the road.

“Ni@@as wrapped around the planet Got me feeling like I’m Janet and it’s 1984 Got ’em all in a panic all this body that I’m giving. -No Idea -MJB” she wrote in the caption quoting one of her hot records from her latest album.

Mary J. Blige is ‘summertime fly’ in an orange bikini

The singer appeared to have the time of her life on a luxury yacht in Capri, Italy earlier this month.

Last week, she put her curvaceous figure in an orange bikini as her long hair drop down to her thighs in the stunning snap.

As previously reported, Blige spent time with her longtime friend Taraji P. Henson on the yacht. However, the singer is back stateside and will be in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Greensboro Coliseum on September 17th to kick off her tour.