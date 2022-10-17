Mary J. Blige has been wowing her fans as she rocks a catsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Mary J. Blige looked absolutely amazing as she showed off her curves in a stunning skintight sequined catsuit while on tour.

The singer has been working hard on her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour, a 23-city tour of North America, and she has been posting a multitude of outfits as she sings her way across the states.

Last night, Mary was in Memphis, Tennessee, and she had yet another incredible outfit. She was donned in a shiny skintight catsuit.

The 51-year-old Queen of Hip-Hop Soul was proving once again that age is just a number as she looked incredible, showing off her curves in the gorgeous outfit.

Mary accessorized with a pair of grey-colored stiletto boots, golden hooped earrings, and extra long nails. Her hair was long, blond, and super wavy.

The singer took to her Instagram Story to show her fans a full-length image of the outfit, and she had a perhaps not so coded message for her fans; she informed everybody that we won’t break her soul.

Mary played Beyonce’s Break My Soul over the picture and also had the lyrics flash up on the screen, including “you won’t break my soul, I’m telling everybody.”

Pic credit: @therealmaryjblige/Instagram

Mary J. Blige posted more shots of the sequined catsuit

Mary also posted a couple of pictures to her Instagram page. She showed a full-length image and a more close-up shot.

For her caption, she hashtagged her tour #GoodMorningGorgeousTour and tagged in Hologic, a medical technology company that focuses on women’s health. Mary has been working with the company to perform promotional services.

Mary has a whopping 6.3 million followers on Instagram, and many of them were super quick to like, comment, or leave an emoji.

One fan wrote, “Yesssssssss Queen!!!!!!!!!,” and another told Mary, “This right here 🔥🔥🔥🔥” Other fans put down various heart, fire, and crown-shaped emojis.

Pic credit: @therealmaryjblige/Instagram

Mary J. Blige looked incredible in another bodysuit

Mary rocked another bodysuit earlier this month when in Atlanta, Georgia, she posed in a head-to-toe Balenciaga black-colored bodysuit that was covered in the word “Balenciaga.”

Paired with sunglasses and, once again, long nails and hooped earrings, this was another stunning outfit that showed off the Grammy-winning artist’s curves.

For her caption, Mary gave a shout-out to Atlanta, “Atlanta always on fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥. Thank you for all the LOVE!!!”

She also hashtagged the tour and tagged in Hologic and the photographer Will Sterling.