Ever since emerging onto the entertainment scene in the early 1990s, music icon Mary J. Blige has always been known for her sense of style.

The Be Without You hitmaker, who is referred to as the Queen of Hip-Hop/Soul, might be over 30 years deep into her career but she is still considered a megastar.

Last year, she released a new album, Good Morning Gorgeous, and headlined the Super Bowl Halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar.

Last month, Mary was nominated fo five Grammy Awards including Record of the Year and Album of the Year.

For her latest Instagram upload, the Brooklyn-born singer is slaying with her fashion like she always has.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“New York State of Mine,” she wrote in her caption.

Mary J. Blige looks pretty in pink

In her new IG share, Mary wowed in a bright pink bodysuit made out of velvet material. The item of clothing was low-cut at the front and featured gold detailing in the middle.

She wrapped herself up in a cropped fur coat in the same color but a different shade. Mary teamed the ensemble with black lingerie and thigh-high leather boots.

The Grammy Award-winning musician rocked acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of pink polish and accessorized with her signature hoop earrings, chains, and numerous rings.

Mary wore her long blonde locks down in curls and with a middle part and opted for black mascara and eyeliner for her makeup.

Mary posed in front of a plain white curtain backdrop and was captured from the thighs up. Sporting a fierce stance, she placed one hand on her hip while resting the other on her velvet garment.

Mary gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and proved that she is still the queen of cool.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 38,500 likes and over 915 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.5 million followers.

Mary J. Blige is releasing a children’s book

In November 2022, Mary announced on Instagram that she would be releasing her first children’s book, Mary Can!

“Mary Can! is an inspirational and motivating story about a young girl who proves that anyone can make their dreams come true if they just believe in themselves,” she said.

“It’s such a personal story for me, based off my own experiences as a child and even as an adult. I was so used to people telling me “no” and that I “couldn’t” which only motivated me more,” Mary continued.

The book is currently up for pre-order and will officially be released on March 28. Pre-orders currently retail at $10.99 on Goodreads.