Mary J. Blige looked sensational in a figure-hugging outfit to welcome Easter.

The beautiful songstress posed for a photo wearing a golden brown one-shouldered Tom Ford bodysuit with a large Valentino waist belt featuring their iconic ‘V’ monogram, also in gold.

The 52-year-old appeared to be in incredible shape, offering up her sizzling curves in the luxurious ensemble,

Mary styled her long blonde hair with soft curls as she posed by a desk.

She completed the outfit with shiny gold boots and accessorized the look with a large watch, bracelets, rings, and necklaces.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Grammy-winning singer wished her 6.4 million Instagram followers a happy Easter, writing in the caption, “Happy Resurrection Day everybody!!! Life is good!! Bless up!!”

Mary J. Blige signs copies of her children’s book Mary Can!

Mary, who is a multi-award-winning singer, Golden Globe Award, and Academy Awards nominated actress, can add the title of author to her impressive career.

Last month she released a children’s book, Mary Can!, and has continued to promote the release.

In an Instagram clip, the R&B legend had fans queuing up to meet her and get a signed copy of the book at THE Lit Bar Bookstore & Chill in the Bronx.

She announced the release of the book last year on her Instagram and opened up about the writing process.

“Mary Can! is an inspirational and motivating story about a young girl who proves that anyone can make their dreams come true if they just believe in themselves. It’s such a personal story for me, based off my own experiences as a child and even as an adult.”

The singer added that she hoped it would inspire and motivate children to pursue their passion.

Mary J. Blige promotes her two new movies based on her songs

Mary has two Lifetime Original Movies, which are titled Real Love and Strength of a Woman, set to be released in June. The singer is executive producing both projects.

She shared a trailer with her Instagram followers in which she is seen explaining the inspiration behind the movies and how they are based on her hit records.

“Inspired by my greatest hits #RealLove and #StrengthOfaWoman are set to premiere on back-to-back Saturdays, starting June 10th at 8/7c on @lifetimetv Thank you @davinchi and @ajionaalexus for helping me bring my songs to life! #BlueButterflyProductions,” she wrote in the caption of the IG clip.

Mary is staying behind the camera for the projects and will not appear in the movies. The cast of the movies has not been announced at the time of writing this report.

In 2023, the singer was cast in the drama film Rob Peace, which is a film adaptation of Jeff Hobbs’ novel, The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace.

The upcoming project is written and directed by Chiwetel Ejiofor.