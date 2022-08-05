Mary J. Blige and Taraji P. Henson twin in string bikinis on luxurious yacht in Italy

Actresses Taraji P. Henson and Mary J. Blige shine on red carpet events. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Mary J. Blige and Taraji P. Henson are living it up on a luxury yacht as the pair rock string bikinis.

Last year, the Grammy Award-winning singer released a documentary celebrating the 25th anniversary of her classic second album My Life.

Taraji P. Henson appeared in the documentary and the 51-year-olds have been friends for many years supporting each other’s careers.

Henson appeared on the singer’s tenth album in 2011 on the bonus track Get It Right.

Blige also showed up for the actress on the Facebook series Peace of Mind with Taraji in 2020 in which the pair opened up about their friendship.

Other than both being 51 and beautiful, the pair of actresses also have an accolade in common.

Henson and Blige both won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for their roles in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Mudbound, respectively.

Hitmaking singer Mary J Blige and Hollywood star Taraji P Henson showed off their stunning bikini bodies while getting some sun on a luxury yacht.

The Be Without You singer looked healthy and happy as she rocked a yellow string bikini.

In some photos, Blige was seen dancing with a glass of bubbly in one hand.

Henson, on the other hand, looked equally beautiful in a pink and yellow bikini tied behind her neck for a stylish appearance.

The pair can be seen joking and laughing in what appears to be a fun-filled vacation.

Mary J. Blige revealed Taraji P. Henson’s role in her successful acting career

Their friendship has gone back many years and in 2019 Blige opened up about how Henson was instrumental in her successful transition from a music star to an award-winning actor.

When Henson got her Hollywood Walk of Fame, Blige called her friend an inspiration.

“You have been a total inspiration to me. … I never had a friend that I could call while I’m on set and say, ‘How do I do this as an actress?’ and you helped me when I needed help. In my mind, that’s rare because people don’t share and you’re a sharer,” Blige said of her friend.

The actress got emotional during her speech and spoke about gender equality and encouraged women over 40 to continue to pursue their passion.

“I want to be around forever. I want to break through glass ceilings when they tell women over 40 that, ‘Ah, you’re done. We’re sending you out to pasture. We’re going to hire something young and sexy.’ Then when I look up and see these men doing these kick-ass roles at 60, I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, I still look good,’” she said in her speech, per Huffington Post.

At 51, Henson continues to shine as she is set to star in The Color Purple in 2023 following her role in blockbuster hit Minions: The Rise of Gru in June.