Martha Stewart was nude on a magazine cover once — Check out this flashback

Martha Stewart is stunning fans with her throwback magazine cover. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/J. LINGO/Admedia

Martha Stewart is an acclaimed businesswoman and excellent cook and homemaker, but there’s more to her than that.

At 78, Martha unintentionally started a trend of posting “thirst traps” on her Instagram and has rolled with it ever since.

While most of her feed is pictures of food, family, friends, events, and promotions, every once in a while, the 81-year-old homemaker will share a photo that touches the risque side.

In a recent post, she shared a throwback of when she was on the cover of Spy magazine in 1996, completely nude.

The picture is similar to Sandro Botticelli’s Birth of Venus painting and channels the Greek goddess Aphrodite as she sits in a huge seashell and covers her chest with her knees.

The cover of the magazine reads, “Whitey Aphrodite,” further alluding to the Greek goddess of beauty and love.