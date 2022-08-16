Martha Stewart was nude on a magazine cover once — Check out this flashback

Martha shared the quick snap and asked her 1.6 million followers, “do you remember this????? omg!!!”
They responded with over 41,000 likes for the businesswoman.
Martha Stewart accidentally shares ‘thirst trap’ selfie
Martha’s first noted “thirst trap” was posted in the summer of 2020 when she was enjoying her pool in East Hampton.
Though the selfie has a bit of a sultry aura, Martha was sure to address the image and advised that this was not her intention when she posted it.
She told ET, “I don’t even know what [a thirst trap] is,” in regards to her photo, but agreed that that’s what her selfie was after it was explained to her.
She further revealed, “[I] just thought I looked great coming out of the pool. My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face. I thought, ‘Oh, that looks pretty,’ so I took the picture. It looked good.”
Martha Stewart looking for wives to ‘just die’ so she can date their men
Earlier this summer, Martha appeared on Chelsea Handler’s podcast, Dear Chelsea.
Chelsea is recently single after she and her boyfriend broke up earlier this year, and Martha has been single for quite a while, but she’s ready to find someone to date again.
However, she revealed her problem is that the men she often finds herself attracted to are already married or with one of her friends or her friends’ mothers.
Martha advised she would never be a homewrecker although she has “had the opportunity,” and Chelsea noted that it can be hard trying to hold on to hope that the “relationship that they’re in is temporary.”
Martha, ever the jokester, replied, “Or maybe they’ll die. I always think, ‘Oh, gosh, couldn’t that person just die?'” However, she doesn’t want anyone to die painfully, just to go naturally.
Fortunately for others and unfortunately for Martha, she added, “it hasn’t worked out.”