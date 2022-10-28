Martha Stewart says she’d go on a date with Pete Davidson

Martha Stewart says she would date Pete Davidson. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Fernando Leon/Kristin Callahan/ACE

Martha Stewart continues to be the queen of rebranding herself since the days of getting in legal trouble.

The television personality went from sweet and wholesome, everyday-living mother of television to Snoop Dogg’s best friend in the kitchen.

Not to mention her hilarious appearances on shows like the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber.

Martha’s bad girl makeover has been a thing to behold; quite frankly, we are here for it.

Well, that rebellious mother image continues to grow as she waves a green flag for Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Apparently, she would swipe right if offered a date with the SNL star.

This notion became a humorous internet idea when Martha was photographed with Pete and Kim at the White House Correspondents Dinner in August.

In the picture, Pete, Kim, and Martha are huddled together for a photograph but if one looks closely, Martha and Pete are holding hands like a couple fresh from their honeymoon.

And of course, this set the internet on fire.

Everyone and their mothers wanted the SNL star to be Martha Stewart’s lover.

We should’ve seen this coming. pic.twitter.com/BXzTUl3yQp — Gennefer Ghouls (@Gennefer) August 6, 2022

The businesswoman appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and chimed in on the idea of dating the Staten Island comedian. The comments were made during a game on the talk show where Drew names a possible fling for Martha, and Martha herself would have to choose a flag–red flag, yellow flag, or green flag–to signal if she would date the person.

When Drew mentioned Pete Davidson, she raised the green flag for approval.

Barrymore then pressed further, if that meant she would date Davidson. Martha said, “He’s dated so many women. I’m not saying that’s bad. I think that’s good.” She added, “He’s sort of cute. I know everybody loves him.”

When asked further if she can see a relationship with the SNL performer beyond a date, Martha dismissed it, saying, “He’s like my lost son.” This is a comment she has made before when asked about a Martha and Pete love connection.

She humorously added, “He is a good guy. Very good guy and he knows how to get in and get out.”

But the lifestyle guru also spoke about the recent apron post on social media.

Martha Stewart wears nothing but an apron

The interview also dished on an Instagram post involving Martha wearing nothing but an apron.

The television mogul stated doing said post on social media “keeps the interest alive.”

Barrymore then asked what gave her the bravery to put it all out there and Martha responded, “Well, I practiced the day before to see if I looked okay,” She confidently added, “And I looked good.”

Needless to say, Martha Stewart cannot be tamed like Miley Cyrus.