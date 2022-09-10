Martha Stewart goes topless for Pumpkin Spice

Martha Stewart is doing her best to promote new coffee. ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tyne/StarMaxWorldwide

Martha Stewart is 81 years old, but she’s quickly proving that age is nothing but a number with her latest risque video shared on social media.

The business mogul and television personality is hyping up pumpkin spice-flavored coffee as we get closer to the fall season and she’s doing it by showing a little skin.

With a coffee mug in hand, Martha told viewers that she was enjoying “the natural flavor of pumpkin spice and nothing else, literally.” And she meant that as Snoop Dogg’s friend was wearing nothing but an apron that said Green Mountain Coffee Roasters on the front.

She accessorized the apron with a simple pair of earrings and nothing else, clearly opting to bare it all as she joked in the promotional video.

Martha showed off her full-bodied coffee, touting that it was all natural with nothing artificial, quipping that she and the drink have a lot in common.

She captioned the video, “When you brew full-flavored Pumpkin Spice coffee at home with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, there’s no need for a coffee run—so savings come naturally. Join me and let’s go #FallNaturale with @greenmtncoffee #FallNaturale #PackedWithGoodness #Partner”

That time Martha Stewart posed nude for a magazine cover

It shouldn’t surprise Martha Stewart fans to see her go topless to promote coffee. After all, she’s posed nude before.

In August, Martha reminded her 1.7 million Instagram followers about the time she posed nude for the cover of Spy magazine. It went down in 1996, where she sat inside a clam shell, covering her private parts with her arms and her knees.

The shoot was a reference to the famous Birth of Venus by Sandro Botticelli and the cover read, “Whitey Aphrodite,” in reference to the Greek goddess of love.

Martha Stewart claps back at Pete Davidson rumor

Martha’s nude magazine cover reminder came after Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up. And while that may not seem related to the queen of homemaking herself, it birthed a brand new rumor that even she thought was ridiculous.

Soon after Kim and Pete called it quits in August, rumors started about Martha. Namely, that she may be next in line to date the former Saturday Night Live comedian.

Martha quickly called out the claims, calling the rumors “silly.” After all, she is very close with the Kardashian family and she even spent time with Kim and Pete at the White House Correspondents Dinner earlier this year.

“Pete Davidson is like the son I never had,” she said to the Daily Mail. “He is a charming boy who is finding his way. I’ve invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say.”