Mark Wahlberg goes shirtless and shows off ripped abs to ring in 2023

Mark continues to prove that age is just a number. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/s_bukley

Mark Wahlberg is ready for 2023, and the actor and businessman is ringing in the new year shirtless.

The 51-year-old former rapper let his ripped physique do the talking in a recent social media share as he wished his millions of fans and followers a Happy New Year.

On his Instagram, Mark shared a Reel on New Year’s Eve from a boat, where he soaked up some rays in nothing but a pair of shorts and a ball cap.

Mark didn’t provide a location for his video, but it was gorgeous, with turquoise-colored waters, blue skies, and white clouds acting as the backdrop for the recording.

The father of four poured a shot of his brand’s Flecha Azul Tequila before telling his followers, “Happy New Year. 2023 — let’s get it — Flecha,” then downed the shot before the short video ended.

“Happy new year!! 2023 let’s go!!” Mark captioned his share, also tagging his tequila brand, Flecha Azul.

Mark Wahlberg shows off incredible physique while shirtless to wish fans Happy New Year

Fittingly, the song Island in the Sun by Weezer played in the background while Mark recorded his video. In addition to his teal-colored Municipal hat, Mark donned his wedding band, a wristwatch, and a pair of aviator sunglasses.

The fitness enthusiast showed off his rock-hard abs in the Reel, much to the delight of his 20.4 million IG followers. Mark takes his health very seriously and often shares footage of himself waking up at 3 a.m. to get his workouts in before the sun rises.

Mark is owner and partner of a multitude of fitness-inspired businesses

Mark has used his fame as an actor and love of fitness to expand his career as the owner and partner of several businesses. Among those are Performance Inspired Nutrition, F45 Training, and P448.

Performance Inspired Nutrition offers nutritional support products such as pre-workout shakes, collagen powder, protein cookies, and weight management supplements.

Mark’s F45 Training fitness chain offers “innovative, high-intensity group workouts that are fast, fun & results-driven.” There are more than 1,750 F45 locations in over 45 countries.

P448 is Mark’s Italian athletic shoe line offering sneakers for men, women, and children. Municipal is Mark’s sport utility gear line offering versatile athleisure gear for men and women, including t-shirts, joggers, hoodies, and athletic shoes.

In addition to his fitness endeavors, Mark is also the owner of the car dealership Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet in Columbus, Ohio, the co-founder of burger restaurant Wahlburgers, and a partner of the full-service production company, Unrealistic Ideas, which specializes in “premium documentary film & TV, nonscripted formats and podcasts.”

Mark has certainly come a long way since his days as a Calvin Klein underwear model and rapper in his hip-hop group, Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. In addition to a lucrative acting career and a multitude of business endorsements, Mark has been married to his wife, Rhea Durham, 44, since 2009, and they share four children, Ella, 18; Michael, 16; Brendan,13, and Grace, 12.