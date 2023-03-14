Actor and businessman Mark Wahlberg turned up the heat and proved how dedicated he is to fitness while he repped his brand.

At 51 years old, Mark hasn’t let up when it comes to hitting the gym hard.

In a recent Instagram video, Mark showed off his commitment to health, hitting the gym for a 4 a.m. sweat session.

Mark just wrapped up a workout as he was filmed in the gym, clad in his Municipal brand from head to toe.

Mark quickly showed his audience his Municipal Sport Utility Gear tee before removing it to show off his incredibly sculpted physique.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Standing in front of a floor-length mirror on the wall, Mark showed off his best “Most Muscular” pose, one commonly used by weightlifters and bodybuilders.

Mark Wahlberg defies his age as he goes shirtless to flex and promote Municipal

Next, he flexed his biceps before directing his viewers’ attention to his Municipal boxer briefs, which he referred to as his “drawers.”

Mark even sported socks and sneakers from his brand, showing them off for the camera as well before doing a 360 to deliver a view of his back, shoulders, and legs.

“RESULTS 4am fit club @municipal 💯 #MunicipalPartner,” read the caption on Mark’s video.

Of his 21.2 million followers on Instagram, over 355,000 of them liked Mark’s post, while thousands more headed to the comments section to admire his muscular frame.

Mark’s fans admire his physique and dedication to fitness

“Mark Swoleberg,” read a witty comment from one of Mark’s fans.

“Is he really 51 tho?” asked another.

Pic credit: @markwahlberg/Instagram

One Instagram user called Mark a “great inspiration and actor” and admired his “ripped” body.

More fans were blown away by the fact that Mark is 51 and still in such great shape.

Pic credit: @markwahlberg/Instagram

Mark’s friend and fellow actor, Mario Lopez, called him a “Beast!”

Mark uses F45 Training workouts to maintain his muscular build

To keep his body in tip-top shape for five decades, the father of four backs F45 Training’s workouts. The chain of fitness studios began in Australia in 2013 and now boasts over 1,700 locations in 45 countries.

Mark invested in the company in 2019 and often promotes their workouts on social media. F45 Training’s workout program promises to deliver a full body workout that burns fat and builds muscle in just 45 minutes.

Earlier this year, Mark shared a Reel as he arrived at an F45 location in Las Vegas to engage in a 5:30 a.m. workout. Mark noted in the video that waking up early to start his day with exercise gives him a jumpstart and makes him feel “empowered.”

Mark is a successful actor and businessman

Aside from acting and once modeling for Calvin Klein, the former Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch rapper has found much success in his other professional endeavors. Municipal is just one of Mark’s many business ventures, offering sports utility gear for men and women.

Mark has lent his famous face to the popular Hallow app, is a co-owner of Wahlburgers alongside his famous brother Donnie Wahlberg, and owns his own car dealership, Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet, located in Columbus, Ohio.

Mark’s multi-faceted career has certainly paid off — he has amassed a staggering net worth of $400 million through his work as an actor, rapper, entrepreneur, model, and investor.