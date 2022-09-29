Mark Wahlberg, 51, goes shirtless for workout as he shows off incredible abs

Mark continues to prove that age is just a number. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Mark Wahlberg hit the gym for a shirtless workout session and continued to prove to his fans that age is just a number.

At 51 years old, Mark has a physique that rivals that of some men half his age.

A fitness enthusiast, Mark is the co-founder of Performance Inspired Nutrition and an investor in F45, a popular gym and fitness training company.

Mark often takes to social media to share his grueling, early-morning workouts and to plug his brands.

The former Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch rapper recently shared a video on his Instagram, going shirtless as he announced the expansion of Performance Inspired Nutrition into Australia and New Zealand.

Plugging his active lifestyle supplement brand, Mark let his 19.9M Instagram followers know that the brand is not for professional athletes but for “every man trying to be the best version of himself, working hard.”

Mark Wahlberg showcases rock-hard abs shirtless in the gym

Next, Mark reminded his fans that 85% of their physique comes from their nutrition before climbing the pull-up machine, where he performed six pull-ups with ease, looking incredibly strong and lean.

Mark donned nothing but a pair of black athletic shorts and white gloves for the sweat session, showcasing his incredibly toned abs and looking as though he’s aging in reverse.

Mark used his fitness and nutrition knowledge to gain 30 lbs. for a movie role

The multi-talented superstar, who often shows up for workouts before sunrise, applied his knowledge of fitness and nutrition for his recent role in the movie Father Stu, in which he plays a bad boy boxer turned Catholic priest.

For the role, Mark had to gain 30 pounds and only had six weeks to do it. He revealed that to try and do it as healthily as possible, he still kept his morning workouts as part of his routine but had to pack calorie-dense foods into his diet, often forcing himself to eat.

“I started with 7,000 calories for the first two weeks and then 11,000 calories for the final four weeks,” Mark told ET earlier this year, adding, “None of it was fun, except for the first meal was amazing, because I hadn’t eaten anything up until that point.”

Rather than opting for doughnuts and ice cream, Mark again tried to gain weight in a healthier manner, eating a dozen of eggs along with 12 slices of bacon, two baked potatoes, weight-gaining shakes, a Porterhouse steak, multiple bowls of white rice, and a glass of olive oil… all in one day.