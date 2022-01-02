Mark Ruffalo shares shirtless picture ‘diving’ into the New Year

Mark Ruffalo hit Instagram with a shirtless pic. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Acepixs

Mark Ruffalo made a big splash into 2022! The Wisconsin-born actor, known for his iconic roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the rom-com 13 Going on 30, posted a shirtless picture in celebration of the New Year.

Ruffalo had a busy year, reprising his role as the Hulk in the post-credit scenes of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and in the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk.

He also lent his voice to the animated Marvel series What If..?, reprising his live-action role alongside Marvel favorites Don Cheadle, Chadwick Boseman, Hayley Atwell, and Sebastian Stan.

This year, he will be starring in the highly-anticipated movie The Adam Project, directed by Stranger Things’ Shawn Levy. The movie has an all-star cast including Jennifer Garner, Ryan Reynolds, and Zoe Saldana.

Not much has been divulged about the movie but filming wrapped last March and it will be released on Netflix. The synopsis has been teased as “A man travels back in time to get help from his younger self to confront their late father.”

Ruffalo splashes into 2022

Ruffalo made a big splash into the New Year, quite literally. The actor posted a picture of him shirtless, diving into a lake. His caption read, “Diving headfirst into this #NewYear!” He credited the snazzy pic to photographer Coke W. O’Neal.

Leading up to this post, the actor posted a bed-head selfie with his furry friend. “#FBF to a chill day with this one. Hope you’re having a great last day of 2021,” wrote Ruffalo to his 20.2 million followers.

What we know about She-Hulk

Disney+’s Marvel series’ have been major hits for the streaming platform. With WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Hawkeye, fans have been able to get some deeper insight into the characters they have learned to love over the last decade.

She-Hulk is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2022 with ten 30-minute episodes. It stars Tatiana Maslany as the title character, as well as Ruffalo, Tim Roth, and Hamilton’s Renée Elise Goldsberry. The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil will also be making an appearance as supervillain Titania.

Maslany’s character is expected to make her way from the series into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her character Jessica Walters, best known by her superhero alias She-Hulk, is a lawyer and in the comics, she was Bruce Banner’s cousin. After an unfortunate blood transfusion, she found herself with a Hulk-like physical transformation.

