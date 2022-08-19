Mark Consuelos shows off ripped muscles for shirtless volleyball

Mark Consuelos showed off his ripped body while playing volleyball. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/Admedia

Mark Consuelos is more than just Kelly Ripa’s husband.

He’s been on Riverdale and still holds a place as Mateo Santos in the hearts of All My Children fans.

Kelly and Mark spent some time outside recently, and she showed off just how ripped her husband is while he played sand volleyball.

Both Mark and Kelly appear to be into their fitness routines as they have remained fit throughout their decades-long careers on television.

The talk show host took time to add to her Instagram Stories, filming some of the volleyball match her husband was involved in.

At 51, Mark Consuelos proved age is just a number.

Kelly Ripa shows off Mark Consuelos’ ripped body

In the video Kelly Ripa shared on her Instagram stories, Mark Consuelos is involved in a sand volleyball match.

Mark is wearing tight shorts and is completely shirtless, showing off his incredible muscles and obvious abs.

As he moves around, his muscle tone and definition are visible for all to see.

Kelly Ripa wrote on the video, “@instasuelos in inaction,” revealing she was proud of her husband.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have a unique love story

Mark Consuelos met Kelly Ripa on the set of All My Children. They were paired as a couple, and from there, love blossomed. Hayley and Mateo hold a special place in the heart of ABC soap fans, even all these years later.

The couple married in secret in 1996, welcomed their son, Michael, in 1997, welcomed their daughter, Lola, in 2001, and their son, Joaquin, in 2003.

Things with the ABC soap ended in 2002 when Kelly moved into the talk host part of her career. She sat alongside Regis Philbin until he retired, and the show then became hers until they hired Michael Strahan and then Ryan Seacrest.

As Kelly has moved in that direction, Mark has held various roles on television shows. Most recently, he played Hiram Lodge on the CW show Riverdale. He entered in the second season and left after Season 5. Kelly Ripa also did a guest spot on the show.

Now, the couple enjoys traveling and spending time with their three adult children. Michael has followed in his parents’ footsteps with acting, Lola is working on her singing career, and Joaquin attends school in Michigan.

Mark Consuelos is still ripped at over 50, and Kelly Ripa wasted no time showing that off to her followers.