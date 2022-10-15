Mariska Hargitay wows in a blue bra and matching pantsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Mariska Hargitay shows that the Captain of SVU can also be the captain of sexy.

The Law-and-Order: SVU star stepped out last night at the Fashion Group International’s 38th annual Night of Stars gala to honor her friend, designer Christian Siriano with the prestigious Fashion-Star Award.

FGI is a global nonprofit dedicated to promoting educational programs devoted to fashion. Christian Siriano created Billy Porter’s historic black velvet tuxedo gown that he wore to the Oscars.

Mariska wore a vibrant cobalt blue tuxedo with velvet lapels. Underneath, she was shirtless and showed off plenty of cleavage in a strapless matching bra.

The outfit, designed by Christian Siriano, looked much different from the outfits we typically see Mariska in on SVU.

In another picture on her Instagram, Mariska is shown wearing blue velvet shoes with a silver design and carrying a silver bedazzled clutch purse.

Mariska’s makeup was fresh, and her hair parted in the center, framing her face. She captioned the photo, “About last night,” and tagged the designer.

Mariska Hargitay speaks out on Kelli Giddish’s SVU exit

Fans were stunned to learn that after 12 seasons, Kelli Giddish was leaving Law and Order: SVU. The star confirmed the news on her Instagram back in August. She stated that the exit was her choice, but just days later, a report stated that the NBC higher-ups were the ones who made the decision.

Mariska hasn’t said much about the reason behind Kelli’s exit, but she did speak with ET Canada about how much she will miss her, saying, “Oh god, Kelli. I love Kelli, she’s my girl. She is one of my favorite actors that I’ve ever worked with, and we got to build something really beautiful together and really earned together because our characters had quite a journey. It wasn’t so easy at the beginning and then we just fell into this beautiful safety, trust.”

She continued, “That was a hard one. I will miss that because she was my go-to, my right hand, the woman that I could talk to. Olivia Benson’s out there taking care of everyone else and she was somebody that really took care of me and had my back. Even though Fin has my back and Stabler has my back, it’s different to have a woman have your back because it’s a different perspective.”

Mariska Hargitay fools fans with a throwback pic

Every Law and Order: SVU fan knows just how much chemistry Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni have, on and off-screen. Their real-life friendship is followed closely.

Mariska posted a photo-shopped throwback of herself and Christopher on her Twitter page, and fans went wild until they realized the picture wasn’t real. The two didn’t even meet until 1999 on the set of Special Victims Unit.

The picture appears to be poking fun at Christopher’s People Magazine cover, where he discusses being a “zaddy” at 61. Now fans wait to see if Elliot Stabler would be Olivia Benson’s “zaddy” on the show.