Marion Cotillard has a new series coming, and the show promises to be a hit.

The French actress just took her to her social media pages to share a few looks at her new efforts, Extrapolations.

The Inception star shared a jam-packed Instagram carousel featuring 11 parts for her 1.7 million followers on the platform.

The blue-eyed beauty historically hasn’t posted on social media frequently, so the post was well received.

Marion received 77,000 likes for her efforts and several comments featuring excited fans.

Extrapolations has a star-studded cast, including Eiza González, Tobey Maguire, Forest Whitaker, and, of course, Marion. Additionally, there will be guest appearances from Kit Harington, Heather Graham, Keri Russell, Meryl Streep, and Edward Norton, to name a few.

Marion Cotillard shares Apple Plus Extrapolations preview

Marion’s first picture showed the beauty, with a red and white floral dress featuring a sweetheart neckline. Marion exuded pure French elegance, with her brown hair in an elegant updo and a bold red lip, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

The second picture featured Meryl Streep, and the third saw Marion, sitting next to Toby and Forest. Other images saw a UN meeting, a futuristic-looking travel vehicle, and a couple looking at the sky with uncertainty.

Her caption read, “SOON!!! #Extrapolations premiering March 17 @AppleTVPlus 🌎🌍🌏.”

The series will appear on Apple Plus and debut on the streaming platform on March 17 — also St. Patrick’s Day. According to IMDb, the premise of the series is about changes on the planet and how these changes impact day-to-day life.

In addition to being a decorated actress, Marion has also been a muse for Chanel for years.

Marion Cotillard is the face of Chanel No. 5

And as a French brand, it’s no wonder that the company would want an effortless French woman beauty in the form of Marion herself.

The Dark Knight Rises actress also became the face of the fashion house’s signature scent, Chanel No. 5.

Marion spoke with Vogue about the exciting opportunity and expressed adoration for the company.

She explained, “To work with the creative team at Chanel just brings more joy to this adventure. The experience has been so, so deep and what’s interesting is we’re talking about a fragrance, but by extension about women, and their love of women, their respect for women, and their passion for women.”

Additionally, Marion discussed the parallels and contrasts between a film role and a commercial advertisement.

Marion continued, “For this adventure, it is a little different, because we created a character that has a lot of me in it; it’s not a totally different character.”