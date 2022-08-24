Mariel Hemingway makes a rare appearance in shorts for a casual shopping trip with her dog

Mariel Hemingway was spotted on a rare outing as she picked up groceries. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Golden Globe-nominated actress Mariel Hemingway was grocery shopping at Erewhon Market in Calabasas with her partner Bobby Williams. This is a rare appearance for the couple, who have been primarily out of the public eye since 2011.

Of course, her sweet little dog was along for the outing and seemed to be posing for the photo!

In keeping with her health-conscious style, Mariel is the author of several books about healthy living and fitness.

Wearing sporty shorts, a navy-blue t-shirt, and casual tennis shoes, Mariel appeared quite comfortable for her shopping trip.

Mariel appears to have aged quite well – she looks no different from 18 years ago. While some people might attribute her youthful appearance to good genes, there’s no doubt that Mariel takes great care of herself. She follows a healthy diet and exercises regularly, which is why she looks suitable for her age.

Bobby Williams and Mariel Hemingway have been together since June 1, 2009. They are the perfect match for each other and complement each other perfectly.

Erewhon Market in Calabasas is known for their health-inspired products, so it isn’t a surprise to find a food-conscious customer shopping there.

Mariel Hemingway was spotted in Erewhon Market in Calabasas grocery store with her dog. Pic credit: Backgrid

Many celebrities have been on outings with their beloved pooches lately, including famed actress Demi Moore.

Mariel Hemingway spends much of her free time practicing yoga, and often in short cut-off shorts

Mariel is a deeply spiritual person who is authentic, compassionate, and on a mission to uplift others. She accomplishes that through her yoga practice and even shares her love of the discipline with others.

Ernest Hemingway’s granddaughter is even famously quoted about her love for yoga, having said, “Yoga teaches you how to listen to your body.”

Through Mariel’s transparency and openness about her own life, others gain empowerment through her journey to wellness.

Mariel Hemingway has a new movie coming out

Mariel Hemingway has an estimated net worth of $14 Million, and the majority of her earnings come from inclusive modeling and sponsorships.

She’s also arguably one of the best actresses in the world and continues to challenge herself whenever she is acting.

Those looking for new material from the iconic actress won’t have to wait long. Mariel is starring in another feature film, On Sacred Ground, which is currently in post-production and is due out later this year.

One of the most emotional movies Mariel Hemingway played in is Grace and Grit, released in 2021. She played the role of Chris alongside actress Mena Suvari in this fantastic film.