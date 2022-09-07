Mariel Hemingway, 60, stuns in crop top and tiny shorts for weekend dance

Mariel Hemingway is stunning in tiny shorts and a plunging crop top for a weekend dance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Paul Smith/Featureflash

Actress, writer, and yoga enthusiast Mariel Hemingway enjoyed her holiday weekend out in the sun and spread her joy with her followers.

The Grace and Grit star mostly keeps to herself, often sharing motivational quotes and sayings on social media.

The actress is the granddaughter of Ernest Hemingway and sister of Margaux Hemingway and knows the importance of mental health.

Despite the struggles of mental health and addiction within her family, Mariel has resolved to stay on top of her health both physically and mentally.

It seems she found some joy in the nice weather this past weekend as she shared several shots and even a video from outside.

In the video, the 60-year-old actress danced to the sounds of nature, noting, “the music’s in my head.”

Mariel Hemingway in plunging crop top enjoys weekend dance

Mariel stepped outside in some casual athletic gear and took her bare feet to the grass for her jig.

She swayed back and forth and raised her arms as she shimmied, seeming to find a melody that only she can hear.

She donned shorts and a stringy crop top, possibly looking to enjoy some outdoor yoga.

Her dog Daisy stood next to her, casually looking around as she danced, but stayed next to her the entire time.

Although it might have taken some time, it looks like Mariel Hemingway has found some inner peace as she enjoys the wonderful scenery in Idaho.

Mariel Hemingway enjoys nature in Idaho

Although Mariel was born in Mill Valley, California, she spent most of her childhood growing up in Ketchum, Idaho, where her father lived and her family had roots.

She spent this past Labor Day Weekend back in Idaho, enjoying nature in the Sawtooth Range of the Rocky Mountains.

She shared shots of beautiful scenery, crystal skies, a selfie in a cowboy hat from the back of a pickup truck, and a bike ride with her pup.

She captioned her post, “Magical Labor Day weekend. Hikes, bikes, new straw cowboy hat, dancing for no reason and cold plunges. How lucky am I?”

Her post gained over 800 likes as her followers basked in her joy. She is followed by other celebrities, including Donna D’Errico, Brooke Shields, Paulina Porizkova, and Miranda Kerr.

Fans can keep up with Mariel Hemingway through her joint podcast with Melissa Yamaguchi titled Out Comes The Sun. The two take time to explore all types of wellness and health and have guests every Thursday.