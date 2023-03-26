Brazilian entrepreneur and model Mariana Morais kicked off the weekend pool-party style, and she looked amazing doing so.

Mariana is dedicated to her strict fitness regimen and healthy lifestyle, but she also knows how to have fun.

Taking to Twitter, Mariana shared a photo of herself getting ready to enjoy some liquid refreshment and fun in the sun.

The blonde bombshell posed in a skimpy white string bikini that highlighted her incredible figure for the sunny snap.

Mariana’s two-piece swimsuit left little to the imagination with its barely-there design, including high-waisted bottoms that elongated her shapely legs, while a simple rhinestone heart embellished Mariana’s bikini top.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Mariana accessorized lightly with a couple of gold chains and wore a bright red color on her nails.

The fitness enthusiast clenched a bottle of San Pellegrino Italian natural mineral water in one hand as she stared into the distance. Her mouth was closed, but she smiled slightly as her long, blonde waves gently blew in the breeze.

Palm trees and plush green grass served as the backdrop for Mariana’s pic, which she captioned, “Pool Party!”

Her tweet was well-received, with over 16,000 views, 681 likes, and 30 retweets.

Mariana Morais is the CEO of Beaar Body

Mariana has used her knowledge of fitness and parlayed it into her brand as the CEO of Beaar Body, which delivers personalized workouts to her clients.

“The new you awaits,” Mariana touts on her website. “Be a bada** with a good a**.”

Mariana’s program focuses on exercises to build an hour glass-shape figure, meaning many of the exercises are glute-dominant. Mariana also helps her clients come up with meal plans that allow them to enjoy food rather than cause diet relapsing.

Another major component of Mariana’s program is making working out and eating healthy a fun experience.

“We want to give you guys sustainable tools to achieve your fitness goals while still enjoying yourself!” she advertises.

Mariana is also a Fashion Nova ambassador

In addition to her work as a fitness trainer, Mariana is also a Fashion Nova ambassador. The stunning industrial engineering degree holder often shares posts on her Instagram to promote the fast-fashion retail company.

In a March 17 post, Mariana posed on an elaborate staircase in a black crop top and jeans, which accentuated her jaw-dropping curves.

Mariana struck several poses for the carousel post, which she captioned, “mood when I know there’s gonna be truffle involved🥲 🍽 fit: @FashionNova.”

Mariana’s fit frame, beauty, and fitness tips have earned her a successful career as a social media influencer. She has amassed 1 million Instagram followers, another 25,600 on Twitter, 10,3000 on YouTube, and an additional 26,700 followers on her Beaar Body | Fitness & Health Instagram account, proving that it’s only up from here for the social media sensation.