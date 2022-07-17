Mariah Carey unzipped in wetsuit puts on busty display

Mariah Carey enjoyed some time in the water. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Mariah Carey is enjoying her time in the surf and sun during a family vacation in Capri.

The pop diva was spotted there while vacationing with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, and her two children, Moroccan and Monroe.

With her hair done up and wearing full jewelry, Mariah turned heads as she splashed in the water while wearing a wetsuit.

Later, she was photographed out of the water with her wetsuit unzipped at the top, just enough to put her full cleavage on display.

Mariah’s boyfriend of six years was also seen in the photo, as he looked to be helping her out after the 53-year-old singer came out of the water.

This new Mariah sighting comes on the heels of her ex-husband Nick Cannon’s admission that he’ll “never have a love” as he did with his former wife.

Mariah Carey shows off a busty view in an unzipped wetsuit

Mariah Carey bares her chest in an unzipped wetsuit while Bryan Tanaka helps her. Pic credit: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

While swimming and enjoying time on a boat in Capri, Mariah Carey wore a tight black wetsuit with red detailing and a red zipper.

She turned heads with the outfit as the red zipper was pulled down under her cleavage, making for quite a busty display.

Decked out in full jewelry and a pair of sunglasses, the pop diva wore a dragonfly pendant on a chain that rested right above her cleavage.

Behind her, Bryana Tanaka, who wore a large gold ring and a gold link bracelet, seemed to be helping to steady her as she balanced near the water on the edge of the boat.

Nick Cannon knows he lost a good partner in Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey’s Capri trip comes right on the heels of an admission from her ex-husband Nick Cannon about his love for his ex-wife.

While appearing on The Hottee Talk Show Podcast, Nick confessed, “It was literally like a fairytale with Mariah, so I would rather it just be that way.”

Nick and Mariah were married from 2008 to 2016. They welcomed twins Morrocan and Monroe in April 2011.

The Wild ‘n Out host has gone on to father five more children with three women, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, and Alyssa Scott. He recently revealed that there are two more babies on the way.