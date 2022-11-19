Mariah Carey to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

Mariah Carey is kicking off Christmas with a performance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

The unofficial Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, has been tapped to ring in the festivities for the only event that might be a bigger Christmas staple than the All I Want For Christmas singer herself.

Carey will be opening up the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with a performance that will open for Santa Claus as the day begins.

And to say that Carey is excited about the event is an understatement. It turns out that it’s a dream come true for the 52-year-old icon.

On Instagram, Carey wrote, “My childhood dream is coming to life! I’m going to be opening for the one and only, SANTA CLAUS 🎅🏼, at this year’s @macys Thanksgiving day parade! 🎄🎉💫 Tune in on Thanksgiving Day @NBC!” she wrote, followed by a pink heart and snowman emojis, as well as a “macysparade” hashtag.

The video that accompanied that caption started with a cartoon-styled star with the words “special announcement” before breaking to a calendar with the current November dates counting up to Thanksgiving Day while All I Want For Christmas plays.

Finally, we see Mariah herself, decked out in a tight Santa bodysuit as she sings her signature Christmas song.

Mariah Carey has been teasing her Christmas takeover

Mariah Carey won’t just be opening up Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year. In fact, get ready to see Carey seemingly everywhere as she has taken over the holiday and will even be featured in her own Christmas special on CBS.

Back in October, we learned of Carey’s upcoming Christmas special that will air on December 20 when she took to Instagram to make that announcement. She captioned the photo, “This Christmas present will unwrap on 12/20…”

Decked out in a gorgeous red gown, Carey looks radiant for the announcement of Merry Christmas to All.

Mariah Carey loses bid to become Queen of Christmas officially

Even though she is widely known as the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey was shut down in an attempt to trademark the moniker.

Carey’s company, Lotion LLC, filed to trademark the longtime nickname, as well as Princess Christmas and QOC, in hopes of using the terms to sell a variety of items, including makeup, jewelry, fragrance, and dog toys.

That won’t be happening, though, as Carey’s motion was opposed by two other artists, also known as the Queen of Christmas, with Elizabeth Chan, who claims to be the only full-time Christmas singer-songwriting, filing a motion opposing Carey’s claim.

While Mariah Carey has become synonymous with Christmas in the years since her 1994 hit All I Want For Christmas began taking over the airwaves every November and December, it looks like she’ll have to share her title with a handful of other artists who also have been instrumental in bringing the Christmas cheer.