Mariah Carey looked sensational as she steps out in a mini black dress in New York City.

Her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, kept her company during the outing.

She has been dating her former backup dancer since 2016 after splitting from billionaire James Packer. Mariah shares two children with her ex-husband Nick Cannon.

The 52-year-old star appeared in good spirits after a legal lawsuit over one of her hit records was recently dropped.

The Fantasy singer donned a figure-hugging cocktail dress that accentuated her curves.

Mariah was all smiles as she wore a black jacket off her shoulders and matching sunglasses. She boosted her tall frame with black platform heels.

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas is You copyright case gets dropped

Carey is no longer being sued for copyright infringement over her hit song All I Want for Christmas is You after country singer Andy Stone dropped the $20 million lawsuit.

Stone sued Carey in June over claims that he co-wrote a song with the same name five years before she released the hit.

Although he dismissed the case, he could refile the lawsuit at a later date, according to a BBC report.

Despite the two songs having the same title, the songs are not similar, but Stone alleged that Carey did not ask permission to use the song name and gained “undeserved profits” from the track.

Carey released the hit record in 1994 as part of her fourth album and first holiday-themed project.

It has sold over 10 million copies in the United States and has generated millions in revenue.

All I Want for Christmas Is You has charted during the holiday season every year since its release, and the pop star is frequently booked to perform the song.

Mariah Carey reveals the advice she would give her 12-year-old self

Carey recently released a children’s book, The Christmas Princess.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, the songstress opened up about growing up in a low-income neighborhood and mixed race with a black father and white mother.

She also revealed some style tips she would give her 12-year-old self.

“‘Save up your money. Buy some conditioner and a comb, just wet your hair, keep the conditioner on it, and let it air-dry. You’ll be okay,'” she told the outlet, adding, “Oh, and I would’ve said, ‘Please don’t shave your eyebrows. It’s never gonna look good on you.'”