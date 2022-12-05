Mariah Carey is celebrating her favorite time of year, but first, she is applying the final touches to her low-cut dress look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Raoul Gatchalian/starmaxinc.com

Mariah Carey celebrated her favorite time of year with an all-black ensemble and a very low-cut neckline.

Mariah has been upping her public appearance frequency because of her hit single All I Want for Christmas Is You. The song has been a fan favorite since she released it in 1994, becoming an annual Christmas classic.

Each year around Christmas time, fans see more of Mariah as she promotes her song and releases new ventures.

Mariah has grown her Christmas empire to include various products, such as her Christmas book and her drink, Black Irish. She has been promoting these ventures, and her songs, with interviews and performances.

Mariah’s latest share, posted for her 11.4 million Instagram followers, featured the Christmas Queen while she prepared for an upcoming performance.

And it seemed as though Mariah’s fans were delighted to see her celebrating her favorite time of year because they rewarded her with 197k likes.

Mariah Carey stuns in all-black for holiday appearance

Mariah’s picture showed her in a makeup chair as she gazed at her reflection in the mirror with lights shining on her face.

Her signature long, blonde hair was styled in a sleek, half-up, half-down ponytail with elegantly curled ends. Underneath her hair, massive sparkling diamond earrings decorated Mariah’s ears.

She wore a low-cut black shirt with a black lace bra peeking out underneath, adding a sultry vibe to the look.

Mariah also placed a large black leather belt around her waist, adding to the holiday feel.

The Heartbreaker songstress rocked soft glam makeup with long lashes, bronzed cheeks, and light pink lipstick.

As Mariah’s promotions are in full swing, the songstress has a lot of items that fans can buy.

Mariah Carey releases Black Irish

Last year, Mariah added yet another product to her holiday empire with Black Irish. Black Irish, a cream-based liqueur

The name Black Irish was a nod to her African and Irish ancestry.

Black Irish has three flavors: Original Irish Cream, Salted Caramel, and White Chocolate.

Mariah excitedly announced her new liqueur last year. She told People, “I have been putting my heart into this project for almost two years, and I am so excited to finally share this news with you all.”

She continued, “I wanted to create something that embodies the holidays and gives everyone a reason to celebrate year-round, and I really think we have done that with Black Irish.”

Black Irish retailed for $29.95 and is available for purchase now.