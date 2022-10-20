Mariah Carey enjoys some relaxation in her spacious bathtub. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/StarMaxWorldwide

Mariah Carey looked effortlessly beautiful as she treated her fans with a short clip of herself taking a luxurious bubble bath.

The 52-year-old singer has made quite the name for herself over her lengthy career as one of the most iconic singers of her time.

Mariah has earned her respect in the industry, especially when it comes time for the holiday season.

Her voice has become synonymous with the holiday season, thanks partly to her catch Christmas song, All I Want For Christmas Is You, released in 1994.

Mariah’s catchy song has stood the test of time, nearly three decades since she released the holiday hit.

The We Belong Together songstress appeared aware of the excitement her song brings, and she teased the upcoming season in a recent share on social media.

The beautiful singer took to Instagram as she posted the intimate fun with her 11.1 million followers.

Mariah Carey is ready for her favorite season

Mariah sat in her spacious bathtub, filled to the brim with bubbles.

She took a handful of bubbles and playfully blew them at the camera.

In the video, Mariah talked back and forth with a child who begged her to play her infamous song, All I Want For Christmas.

However, after many failed attempts, Mariah kept saying, “not yet,” while she continued to pick up and blow more bubbles.

In contrast to her unclothed body, her makeup, on the other hand, was fully done as her skin effortlessly glistened.

The singer wore a brown smokey eyeshadow across her lid and paired it with a thick black line of eyeliner.

She had her cheeks perfectly bronzed and blushed and finished with a light pink, glossy lip.

Overall, Mariah looked gorgeous in her tub as she patiently waited for the upcoming holiday season.

Mariah Carey only gets more beautiful with age

The singer has aged like fine wine, and she has the pictures to prove it.

Mariah is highly active on her Instagram, which is where she posts her latest fits and recent performances.

In another recent photograph, Mariah is captured smiling at the camera in a showstopping dress.

The singer wore a low-cut skintight dress which was embellished with glitzy gems throughout.

She made quite the statement as she accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a huge diamond butterfly necklace that elegantly hung in the middle of her chest.

The whole flashy ensemble shimmered and shined as Mariah executed the look with pure confidence.

The caption read, “Thank you @timessquareedition for the wonderful celebration after an incredible night in Central Park 🍾.”

The post received just under 98k likes and likely served the purpose of drumming up excitement for the upcoming holiday season.