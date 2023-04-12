It’s Mariah Carey’s world — we’re all just living in it.

The We Belong Together hitmaker, who boasts an impressive 19 number-one hits on the US Hot 100, is also a five-time Grammy Award-winning star with millions of records sold.

On the US Billboard 200, all of her studio albums have entered the top 10, six of which peaked at No. 1. As of this writing, Mariah’s most recent studio album is 2018’s Caution.

While recently out and about, she was snapped at the after-party for Joaquin Phoenix’s new movie, Beau Is Afraid.

No stranger to a glam moment, Mariah was captured by the paparazzi while wearing a stylish, all-black outfit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She stunned in a black Prada crop top that featured the designer’s name across the front in small white text. Underneath, she donned a top of the same color and teamed her look with high-waisted leather pants that were skintight and featured tasseled detailing.

Mariah Carey goes all black for her after-party appearance

Mariah opted for a cropped leather jacket and open-toe heels, which showed off her pedicure and gave her extra height.

The Always Be My Baby songstress opted to curl her long, blonde hair and rock a set of short acrylic nails while adding a glossy lip and sparkly eyeshadow for her makeup.

Keeping the accessories to a bare minimum, Mariah was simply seen wearing two rings on her ring fingers.

Mariah Carey looked stylish as ever while attending the after-party for Beau Is Afraid. Pic credit: The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

As seen in the pic above, Mariah wowed from head to toe with a radiant smile.

Surrounded by many people outdoors, she held onto someone’s hand while raising the other to her face.

Mariah Carey prefers minimal makeup in her beauty routine

Mariah might be an extravagant diva, but even she believes that sometimes less is more… especially when it comes to makeup.

“I hate mascara. I never wear it,” she told Vogue in 2017, adding, “Whenever a makeup artist tries to put it on me, I throw a fit.”

When it comes to Mariah’s motto, she said that “if you’re not wearing a lot of makeup, you don’t have to take a lot of it off.”

“So, my goal is to wear the least amount of makeup possible so I don’t have to steam my face and take it all off,” she continued.

As for staying in shape, her fitness routine at the time consisted of hour-long walks a few times a week and jumping in the pool three or four days a week to do 45 minutes of aquatic exercises.