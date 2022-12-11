Mariah Carey is stunning as the talented musician celebrates her most profitable time of year with a Nutcracker performance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Raoul Gatchalian/starmaxinc.com

The festive season has long been a time for joy and celebration, and no one has consistently shown the holiday spirit better than the iconic singer Mariah Carey.

Mariah has been booked-and-busy, selling out concerts as she works her way up to her yearly Christmas special on CBS.

The All I Want For Christmas singer shared a jam-packed carousel filled with content from a recent holiday performance in Toronto.

She posted a few images on her Instagram, including one with her daughter, Monroe.

The stunning photos showed Mariah as she entertained a crowd and served a few holiday-themed looks.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Mariah thanked her fans, or lambs, in the caption that accompanied the post.

Mariah Carey sparkles for holiday concert in Nutcracker-themed bodysuit

The first image from Mariah’s IG carousel showed her seated with her daughter, Monroe, offering her a kiss. Monroe joined her mom Mariah on stage and even sang with the Grammy-winning superstar.

The second shot featured Mariah in mid-song in a beautiful princess dress that was silver, strapless, and sparkly. She stood in front of a Christmas tree as she belted out tunes for a lucky crowd of spectators.

Next, Mariah sang as an assistant, stood by her side, and held her platinum record commemorating the success of All I Want For Christmas.

The final shot stood out among the rest, with Mariah wearing a Nutcracker-themed bodysuit. The leggy look featured black and red sequins and a miltary-esque style with gold tassels hanging down on various parts of the ensemble.

Mariah’s caption read, in part, “Thank you so much to alllll the Canadian fans and lambs that came out to celebrate with me at my show last night!!!! Merry Christmas to All!!” She also shared an assortment of holiday-themed emojis, including a dove and a Christmas tree.

Christmas has definitely become Mariah’s season, even if she can’t legally call herself the “Queen of Christmas.”

Mariah Carey collaborates with ​Find Your Happy Place, Walmart

Mariah collaborated with Find Your Happy Place, a line available exclusively at Walmart, to create bath and body products with a holiday theme.

Mariah’s bath and body line, available at Walmart, was a no-brainer. Mariah spoke with TODAY about her products and shared her favorites.

The singer said, “Right now, I’m obsessing over the products in the Cozy in Cashmere collection, especially the bath gel, since it’s very versatile.”

She continued, “The beautiful fragrances of warm vanilla, whipped cream, and sandalwood are festive, nostalgic, and sweet.”

The Find Your Happy Place Bath & Shower Gel Cozy In Cashmere has a price tag of $6.97, and all other items from Mariah’s Christmas line are under $10.