Mariah Carey is declaring the beginning of the Christmas season. Pic credit: ©mariahcarey/Instagram

Mariah Carey is the undisputed Queen of Christmas, and she is declaring that her season has arrived. The All I Want for Christmas is You singer shared a hilarious video on her Instagram, announcing that finally, “It’s Time.”

As the clocks turned midnight on November 1, the 52-year-old was seen riding a stationary bike in the video that started in black and white. She wore a sexy pleather witch costume, and the jet-black bodysuit was unzipped almost down to her belly.

Mariah paired the suit with thigh-high leather high-heeled boots that lace up and a witch’s hat over black hair. She was seen laughing, with black makeup on her eyes and black lipstick, in front of a scenery of trees, lit jack-o-lanterns, and bats flying around her, with calendar dates attached, as spooky music played in the background.

The video abruptly changed as a bat with the date November 1 flew in front of the screen. Now in full color, Mariah is wearing a red Mrs. Claus onesie with a fur collar, sleeves, and a signature black belt.

Mariah had on black boots and wreath-shaped dangle earrings. Snow started falling all around her as she rode on a reindeer. Her makeup was more natural looking.

She started singing “It’s time!” in her signature whistle tone before her hit Christmas song began playing. Teddy bears and trees with sparkly lights were in the background. She hashtagged the video, “MariahSZN.”

The success of All I want for Christmas is You

Mariah’s 1994 hit is still very popular, even 28 years after its release. According to Billboard, the song is the number one Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 song.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The song didn’t start off as such a success, however. All I Want for Christmas is You didn’t even hit the Billboard Top 100 until 2019. In January 1995, it was number 6 on the Billboard Hot Adult Contemporary chart in the United States.

It was the first Christmas song to hit number one since 1958. With over 16 million copies sold and number 1 in several countries, including the U.K. and Australia, this classic is why Mariah has become the Queen of Christmas.

Mariah Carey’s upcoming revue and children’s book

Mariah has also pinned down concert dates to perform her hit live. For just two dates only, Mariah’s Merry Christmas to All revue will take place on December 11 in Toronto, Canada, and December 13 in New York City.

Tickets for the four shows hosted by Live Nation went on sale on October 28 at 10 a.m. While purchasing tickets, fans could also buy exclusive t-shirts, and a copy of Mariah’s illustrated holiday fairytale The Christmas Princess, which was released on November 1.

Mariah’s new children’s book, The Christmas Princess, is described as “a modern fairy tale” featuring a Little Mariah who sets off on a “wintry, wondrous journey, ultimately discovering the healing power of her voice to spread the spirit of Christmas at home and all around the world.”