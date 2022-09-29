Mariah Carey in plunging top and tight leggings runs in heels

Mariah Carey looked stunning as she was spotted in New York. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Mariah Carey proved she can still look glamorous in any situation as she ran in a plunging top and high heels.

The legendary singer was snapped rushing for a ride in New York while taking a phone call.

Her busty top and tight leggings showcased her famous curves, while a black leather jacket and designer sunglasses added a chic touch to the outfit.

Mariah completed her look with a sweater worn loosely around her waist and gold hoop earrings.

She showed perfect poise despite breaking into a sprint in her elegant heels.

And her effortless cool stood out in a crowd of casually dressed passers-by.

Pic credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid

Mariah Carey breaks sales record

Mariah was smiling happily when pictured, and it’s with little wonder since That Grape Juice reported this week that she had become the first female artist to sell more than 70 million albums in the US.

The All I Want For Christmas Is You singer had already surpassed Barbara Streisand to become the best-selling female artist in the States.

And her figures are staggering, with her album The Emancipation of Mimi going 7x platinum and her digital singles sales sitting at 49.5 million.

Mariah has been churning out hits since the early ’90s and was the first artist to reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with her first five singles. In 2019, Billboard named her the top-charting female solo artist.

Mariah Carey’s ex tells of his love for her

Mariah has broken a few hearts along the way, with Monsters and Critics telling how her ex Nick Cannon said he would never have a love like her again.

The pair were married from 2008 to 2016 and remain co-parents of their 11-year-old twins, Morrocan and Monroe.

And Nick told the Hottee Talk Show Podcast he would never “have a love like I had with Mariah” again.

He added, “It was literally like a fairytale with Mariah, so I would rather it just be that way. I appreciate that fantasy because if I tried to go back and it wasn’t the same, I’d be like, ‘Damn, I messed it up.'”

However, Nick denied trying to win Mariah back.

He spoke out after some suggested his song Alone was about rekindling his relationship with the megastar.

Nick said, “I did a song called Alone. And it sampled one of my favorite Mariah Carey songs Love Takes Time.”

“Everybody was saying that this was my song to try to get Mariah back. I know that’s impossible.”