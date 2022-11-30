Mariah Carey stunned in a skintight black dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FayeS/AdMedia

The rumors are true! It’s officially Mariah Carey season again, and she radiated star power on Tuesday night in a skintight black dress.

Paparazzi caught the Queen of Christmas right as she arrived at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City for an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Mariah’s famous figure looked incredible in the slinky dress, which featured a plunging neckline with touches of lace and a knee-high slit.

She wore her hair in an elaborate high ponytail with wavy tresses cascading over both shoulders and slicked bangs in the front.

Not to be overlooked, she could be seen wearing what were quite literally the largest diamond earrings the world has ever seen.

A few final touches on the ensemble included a slick of lip gloss, oversized black sunglasses, and a chic belt cinched around her trim waistline.

Mariah Carey stunned in skintight black pants for paid partnership with Booking.com

Mariah rocked a pair of shiny, fitted black pants with a red and black jacket to give fans an inside look at her “winter wonderland” to promote Booking.com.

The 52-year-old songbird gracefully moved through a sea of holiday decor and shimmering lights, all the while subtly showing off her enviable curves.

She shared details in the caption on how to book “a once-in-a-lifetime Holiday Experience,” saying, “For one night only, you could be sipping cocktails at my NYC home and hanging stockings in your very own lavish room at The Plaza, a Fairmont Hotel.”

Mariah Carey showed off toned tummy for the cover of W magazine

Mariah stopped fans in their snowy tracks over the weekend with her W magazine cover, wearing a pair of unbuttoned blue jeans and a cropped white tank top.

Naturally, the stunning mother of two was featured in the magazine’s holiday issue, and she looked fabulous in a casual yet stylish look, which unveiled her toned tummy.

Mariah’s thick, voluminous locks were blowing dramatically behind her, and she accessorized with an oversized diamond butterfly necklace.

Inside the magazine, Mariah got candid about what the holidays look like in the Carey household, saying, “I create my own Christmas moment. I mean, Santa Claus visits us. He comes with his reindeer. I am not exaggerating—this is the truth. By the way, before my kids were born, I did all the same types of things. That’s just how it is with me and Santa and the reindeer.”