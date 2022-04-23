Mariah Carey gets soaking wet in glitter swimsuit

Mariah Carey poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Mariah Carey got drenched while still looking glam as she paraded her hourglass curves around in a glitter swimsuit last week. The Grammy winner and reality judge posted a massive “moment” post to her Instagram, thrilling fans and proving she’s 100% still got it at 53.

The mom of two updated on Tuesday and celebrated the revival of a track she released back in 1995 – Fantasy has made a comeback, and Mariah was marking it with “big” energy.

Mariah Carey celebrates in swimsuit

The blonde bombshell was filmed in slow motion and emerging from pool waters at night.

Flaunting her killer figure in a super-tight and glittery blue bathing suit, the superstar singer whipped her long blonde hair around as she also busted out a note, pulling off her signature hand pose as she hit a high one, then melting the camera with a gorgeous smile.

Mariah went low-cut and busty in her jazzy one-piece, also adding height to her pint-sized frame via strappy high heels in blue. She was covered in diamonds for the usual extra finish. The diva did, however, remove her shoes at the end of the video, suggesting she was up for relaxing.

Fantasy is featured in Latto’s new Big Energy single. “Big Big energy moment! And thank you lambs for the Sweet sweet Fantasy revival! 💕💙💕💙,” the ex to Nick Cannon wrote.

Carey continues to turn heads for looking sensational at 53, joining stars including Kelly Ripa, Jennifer Aniston, and Halle Berry on “best aging” lists. The star is also maintaining the weight loss she made headlines for back in the day.

Mariah Carey dropped 40 pounds

“Mariah’s never been a huge fan of going to the gym, but she always forces herself to go for a brisk walk every day, even if it’s on the treadmill, and she also tries to fit in a daily session of swimming and water aerobics,” a source tells Hollywood Life. Adding that she’s in the “best” shape ever since dropping 40 pounds back in 2018, the anonymous insider continued:

“After struggling with her weight throughout her life, she’s finally at a stage where she feels in control, and she’s super proud of her body.” Carey is said to be living super-healthy via organic foods, also cutting back on sugars and processed carbs.

Mariah’s post gained over 300,000 likes. She boasts 10.7 million Instagram followers.