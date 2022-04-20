Maria Sharapova is pregnant. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Maria Sharapova has double the reason to celebrate as she made her pregnancy announcement on her 35th birthday. Maria expressed plans to consume double the cake for the occasion.

Celebrity pregnancy announcements are coming with a vengeance; Britney Spears recently shared the news.

The 5-Time Grand Slam Champion and Olympic Silver medalist took to social media to share the exciting news.

Maria Sharapova pregnant shares news with bikini baby bump

Maria Sharapova celebrated her birthday in style, with a pregnancy announcement in a bikini.

She wrote in the caption, “Precious beginnings!!! Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.”

The picture featured Maria on the beach with a noticeable pregnant belly. She smiled and tilted her hair back as she held her tummy.

Maria wore a dark yellow bandeau bikini top which revealed her baby bump. She wore loose tiger-striped pants that blew in the wind.

Maria’s comment section was full of congratulatory comments for the tennis star’s big news.

Maria tagged Alexander Gilkes in the pictures. She and Alexander, a British businessman, got engaged last December. Alexander was previously married to Misha Nonoo, the British designer who introduced Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Maria Sharapova shares her mental health and workout secrets

Russian native Maria Sharapova won the Wimbledon tournament at just 17 years old. The retired tennis star shared her physical fitness secrets and tips for better mental health, and it turns out the two are intertwined.

Maria shared with Glamour magazine that she begins her day with exercise. She said, “I usually start my day with a sweat, and whether that’s 15, 20 minutes – or an hour or hour and a half if I want to push myself.”

She explained that starting the day with a workout improves the quality of the entire day. Maria said, “I definitely feel better on the other side. My spirits are lifted, I feel healthier, I ended up eating much better during the day.”

Maria’s day becomes more manageable when she breaks down her large duties into smaller tasks. She explained, “ I feel like we want to place ourselves in all these different buckets and I like to set those goals and those buckets can be as easy as thinking, ‘okay, today I have my small to-do list. I want to spend time with my family, I want to get my work done, I want to take care of my body, but it always starts with myself.”

Maria finished with some wisdom that mental health starts from within, “Mental health is carried with us throughout the entire day. From the moment that we wake up to when we go to sleep.”