Maria Sharapova is a true luminary and an all-around role model in her beloved sport of tennis.

Even though the 35-year-old tennis star retired, Maria has been conquering many other endeavors since her goodbye from tennis in 2020.

Over the last couple of years, the Russian beauty has been turning many heads with her exquisite taste in fashion and her incredibly toned and well-kept figure.

In her latest share, Maria demonstrated just that once again.

The athlete shared a special moment with her fans as she announced that she’d been attending The Art of Genius, hosted by the high-end designer Moncler.

The epic event occurred in London, where Maria was seen wearing a gorgeous black minidress and some glitzy platforms.

Maria Sharapova looks beautiful in her jet-black minidress

Thankfully, the tennis star didn’t shy away from sharing the memorable moment with her fans as she uploaded a collage of photographs to her Instagram.

In the first slide, Maria stood in a beautiful, modern-styled bathroom as she posed for the camera in her all-black ensemble.

The athlete went with a black minidress that resembled a trenchcoat look. The unique dress featured a tie in the front and a couple of black buttons while her sleeves fell slightly past her elbows.

She coordinated the pretty black staple piece with diamond-covered platforms that glistened in the shots effortlessly.

In another slide, all photographers were fixated on Maria as she was the main attraction during her grand entrance to the Moncler event.

Some of the last slides featured some candid moments of the tennis pro getting ready and some of her accessories and essentials for the night.

However, Maria saved the best picture for last as she was captured in her comfy white robe while she happily sipped on some sparkling white wine.

She captioned the post, “The little trench coat meets the little black dress with a touch of sparkle and champagne. 🥂 #TheArtOfGenius @moncler.”

Maria Sharapova shares her hard-hitting workout routine while promoting Tonal

In another recent post, Maria shared another special workout clip with her fans as she promoted one of her favorite companies, Tonal.

Tonal is an entire smart gym done in the comfort of your home. The product elevates fitness and strength training with patented resistance digital weight, machine learning, and expert coaching to help anyone reach their goals.

In this particular post, Maria was spotted in her home as she positioned the Tonal machine in front of her on the wall.

The tennis star was captured doing various hard-hitting exercises while she burned a couple of unwanted calories.

For her training fit, Maria sported an all-black athletic set. The set included a low-cut sports bra and a pair of black, high-waisted athletic leggings.

For the session, Maria ensured she tied her hair back into a ponytail while she sported a naturally beautiful, makeup-free face.

The caption read, “A little glimpse into my recent @tonal workouts while little T is asleep (hopefully 🤫).”

Fans can head to Tonal’s official website to learn more about its transformational product and its many features.